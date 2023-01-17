Copenhagen attraction Tivoli expects record turnover for 2022

After a damaging period in which Tivoli was forced to close or restrict activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the historic park saw guests return in numbers last year, it said in a company statement on Tuesday.
Tivoli expects turnover to reach 1.13 billion kroner in 2022, 80 million kroner more than its earlier projection for the year’s takings.
Some 3.9 million guests visited the central Copenhagen attraction last year.
The numbers provide a good base for Tivoli’s future amid an uncertain economic outlook, director Susanne Mørch Koch said in the statement.
“The result that is forming for 2022 creates a solid foundation for the coming years,” she said.
“Meanwhile, macroeconomic challenges such as inflation, supply unrest and war in Europe create uncertainty around consumer behaviour,” she noted.
