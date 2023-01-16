Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Denmark's long Covid patients, an overloaded emergency department, and public transport getting more expensive are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 16 January 2023 08:10 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Some patient arriving at the emergency department in a major Jutland hospital have had to wait dangerously long to be seen, doctors say. File Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

With no room in emergency department, patients wait in ambulances 

A Jutland hospital is experiencing such a severe lack of resources that patients with life-threatening conditions are sometimes left to wait in a queue of ambulances outside, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports

Emergency department specialists and doctors at the newly-constructed ‘super hospital’ in Gødstrup wrote a letter to administrators warning that ED patients risk dying while waiting to be seen by a doctor. 

Senior doctor Anders Møllekær told J-P that the worst-case scenario had already occurred — that treatable patients who hadn’t been attended to in time have died. “Patient safety is totally and seriously threatened,” he said. “We can no longer stand by and watch this situation.” 

Patients with urgent conditions such as “potential blood clots, acute intestinal loops or bleeding in the stomach” face dangerously long waits, news agency Ritzau says. “They should be seen by a doctor within 15 minutes, but sometimes it can take several hours,” Møllekær says. 

READ ALSO: Can foreigners in Denmark access free healthcare?

Study: Denmark’s long Covid patients are largely female 

A new Danish study finds a certain demographic is more likely to receive treatment for long Covid (referred to in Danish as senfølger, sometimes translated as ‘late sequelae’), broadcaster DR reports.  

A study from the Central Denmark Region (Midtjylland) examined 448 patients receiving treatment for long Covid symptoms at Aarhus University hospital. 

Three-quarters of the study participants reported experiencing moderate to severe mental fatigue. Half of the participants were on leave from work due to the debilitating nature of the symptoms. 

The researchers note that the majority of people who seek help at long Covid clinics are women — in this study, especially well-educated, professional women between 30 and 60. Whether this means women are more likely to be affected by long Covid or are simply better at navigating the healthcare system remains unclear, they say. 

Public transport gets pricier 

As of today, fares on buses and trains are adjusted so that the savings made by using a Rejsekort compared to buying a normal single ticket are reduced. In general, fares are increasing, but the exact differences depend on how far you are travelling, the mode of transport and location. We have a more detailed summary in this article from earlier in the month.

Regulators told transport companies in the DOT group (including DSB) they could increase fares by an average of 4.9 percent in 2023, but since the price for some trips hasn’t changed, others have born the brunt of the increase. Now, a trip on Copenhagen public transport can set you back 8.6 percent more than last year if you pay with Rejsekort. 

Single tickets (the paper print-outs available at stations or digitally through applications) for journeys of two zones or more will be about 6 percent cheaper on average. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Longer wait times for health, services electricity companies earning "excessive" profits and other news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 13 January 2023 08:45 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Minister: Expect even longer wait times for health services

A new report from the Ministry of Health has found the public health service in worse shape than expected, despite recent infusions of cash. 

“There has been no real reduction in the treatment backlog” that accrued during the Covid shutdowns, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde wrote in a press release. She adds that wait times are likely to continue to increase in the immediate term. 

Løhde plans to meet with representatives of the five Danish regions to discuss strategies to improve wait times, including improving working conditions in the healthcare system and streamlining the authorization process for foreign healthcare workers. 

READ MORE: Why does Denmark take so long to authorize foreign medical professionals? 

Russian hackers claim credit for cyberattacks in Denmark 

A Russian hacking group called NoName057(16) reached out directly to broadcaster DR to claim credit for the cyberattacks that overloaded Danish bank websites earlier in the week. Jan Kaastrup, a security expert at Danish cybersecurity firm CSIS, says their claim is credible. 

A representative for NoName057(16) told DR that the attacks were retribution for Denmark’s support of Ukraine. 

Cybersecurity experts describe the recent hacks as not particularly sophisticated — they simply overloaded the websites with traffic to the point they crashed. 

Electricity companies earn “excessive” profits, Danish regulator says 

The Danish Utility Regulator — a government agency charged with monitoring electricity, gas, district heat and waste services — says the companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, newspaper Politiken reports. 

“There is clearly some potential for improvement,” Danish Utility Regulator director Carsten Smidt told Politiken. “There is an opportunity for consumers to get off cheaper.” 

The agency has offered suggestions for ways the companies’ profits might be whittled down, Politiken writes. 

READ MORE: Price of electricity in Denmark increased 83 percent in 2022 

SHOW COMMENTS