Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

With no room in emergency department, patients wait in ambulances

A Jutland hospital is experiencing such a severe lack of resources that patients with life-threatening conditions are sometimes left to wait in a queue of ambulances outside, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

Emergency department specialists and doctors at the newly-constructed ‘super hospital’ in Gødstrup wrote a letter to administrators warning that ED patients risk dying while waiting to be seen by a doctor.

Senior doctor Anders Møllekær told J-P that the worst-case scenario had already occurred — that treatable patients who hadn’t been attended to in time have died. “Patient safety is totally and seriously threatened,” he said. “We can no longer stand by and watch this situation.”

Patients with urgent conditions such as “potential blood clots, acute intestinal loops or bleeding in the stomach” face dangerously long waits, news agency Ritzau says. “They should be seen by a doctor within 15 minutes, but sometimes it can take several hours,” Møllekær says.

Study: Denmark’s long Covid patients are largely female

A new Danish study finds a certain demographic is more likely to receive treatment for long Covid (referred to in Danish as senfølger, sometimes translated as ‘late sequelae’), broadcaster DR reports.

A study from the Central Denmark Region (Midtjylland) examined 448 patients receiving treatment for long Covid symptoms at Aarhus University hospital.

Three-quarters of the study participants reported experiencing moderate to severe mental fatigue. Half of the participants were on leave from work due to the debilitating nature of the symptoms.

The researchers note that the majority of people who seek help at long Covid clinics are women — in this study, especially well-educated, professional women between 30 and 60. Whether this means women are more likely to be affected by long Covid or are simply better at navigating the healthcare system remains unclear, they say.

Public transport gets pricier

As of today, fares on buses and trains are adjusted so that the savings made by using a Rejsekort compared to buying a normal single ticket are reduced. In general, fares are increasing, but the exact differences depend on how far you are travelling, the mode of transport and location. We have a more detailed summary in this article from earlier in the month.

Regulators told transport companies in the DOT group (including DSB) they could increase fares by an average of 4.9 percent in 2023, but since the price for some trips hasn’t changed, others have born the brunt of the increase. Now, a trip on Copenhagen public transport can set you back 8.6 percent more than last year if you pay with Rejsekort.

Single tickets (the paper print-outs available at stations or digitally through applications) for journeys of two zones or more will be about 6 percent cheaper on average.