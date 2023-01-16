For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Denmark's long Covid patients, an overloaded emergency department, and public transport getting more expensive are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 16 January 2023 08:10 CET
Some patient arriving at the emergency department in a major Jutland hospital have had to wait dangerously long to be seen, doctors say. File Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments