TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Longer wait times for health, services electricity companies earning "excessive" profits and other news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 13 January 2023 08:45 CET
Danish patients, including those at Copenhagen hospital Rigshospitalet, should continue to expect longer wait times for treatment. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Minister: Expect even longer wait times for health services

A new report from the Ministry of Health has found the public health service in worse shape than expected, despite recent infusions of cash. 

“There has been no real reduction in the treatment backlog” that accrued during the Covid shutdowns, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde wrote in a press release. She adds that wait times are likely to continue to increase in the immediate term. 

Løhde plans to meet with representatives of the five Danish regions to discuss strategies to improve wait times, including improving working conditions in the healthcare system and streamlining the authorization process for foreign healthcare workers. 

READ MORE: Why does Denmark take so long to authorize foreign medical professionals? 

Russian hackers claim credit for cyberattacks in Denmark 

A Russian hacking group called NoName057(16) reached out directly to broadcaster DR to claim credit for the cyberattacks that overloaded Danish bank websites earlier in the week. Jan Kaastrup, a security expert at Danish cybersecurity firm CSIS, says their claim is credible. 

A representative for NoName057(16) told DR that the attacks were retribution for Denmark’s support of Ukraine. 

Cybersecurity experts describe the recent hacks as not particularly sophisticated — they simply overloaded the websites with traffic to the point they crashed. 

Electricity companies earn “excessive” profits, Danish regulator says 

The Danish Utility Regulator — a government agency charged with monitoring electricity, gas, district heat and waste services — says the companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, newspaper Politiken reports. 

“There is clearly some potential for improvement,” Danish Utility Regulator director Carsten Smidt told Politiken. “There is an opportunity for consumers to get off cheaper.” 

The agency has offered suggestions for ways the companies’ profits might be whittled down, Politiken writes. 

READ MORE: Price of electricity in Denmark increased 83 percent in 2022 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

More cyberattacks and 'unexplained' government outages, rising interest rates, and 250 tonnes of old meat discovered by health inspectors are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 12 January 2023 08:27 CET
Old meat discovered in supplier for major Danish grocery stores 

Danish Veterinary and Food Administration inspectors found 250 tonnes of old meat — from as early as 2010 — at a slaughterhouse that supplies three of Denmark’s biggest grocery chains. And while consumers may be worried about eating decade-old meat, it’s the fact the company can’t say where the meat is from that sets off alarm bells for authorities. 

Skare Meat Packers supplies meat to the Salling Group, which includes Bilka, Føtex, and Netto. Representatives for Skare say the ‘old’ meat isn’t sold as steaks or cold cuts, but rather in processed products like sausage. (The Salling Group announced it’s cut all ties with Skare). 

Danish food authorities says meat can be sold as long as the company assesses it for safety (for instance, via smell or taste) regardless of its age — even if it’s 50 years old, a statement from the agency says. Instead, Skare has been reported to police because they were unable to document where much of the decade-old meat originated, and there was evidence of purposefully labelling meat with the wrong country of origin. 

While it’s technically not illegal to sell meat this old, it’s certainly not normal, according to the business organization the Danish Agriculture and Food Council. 

“Quality and food safety decrease the longer meat is stored,” president Jens Munk Ebbesen told news outlet Agriwatch. “That’s why it’s not normal to store meat for more than two years if you care about the health, quality and safety of your food.” 

READ MORE: Danish meat giant releases range of plant based products 

 
More cyberattacks and ‘unexplained’ government website outages
The Danish Ministry of Finance website was knocked out on January 11th after a cyberattack, according to the government IT agency. It follows close on the heels of cyberattacks on seven Danish banks earlier in the week. 
The Danish Centre for Cybersecurity says these aren’t particularly sophisticated cyberattacks. Instead, ‘overload’ attacks are “simple to carry out and generally have few consequences apart from being visible and disruptive,” the Centre wrote on Twitter. 
 
Some users also struggled to log on to important citizen portals borger.dk and digitalpost.dk on January 11th, news agency Ritzau reports. The Danish Agency for Digital Government is investigating the cause of the issue. 
 
Danish banks raise interest rates 
Danske Bank and Jyske Bank have announced further increases to their interest rates, according to Ritzau. 
 
Starting February 1st, savings accounts up to 100,000 kroner at Danske Bank will carry an interest rate of 0.5 percent, while some pension and savings accounts at Jyske Bank will receive 0.6 percent interest effective immediately. 
 
The flip side of the coin for consumers are rising lending rates, which have jumped 1.1 percent at Jyske Bank for variable-rate loans as well as credits and overdrafts (excluding mortgages and energy loans). 
 
 
