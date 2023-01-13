Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Minister: Expect even longer wait times for health services

A new report from the Ministry of Health has found the public health service in worse shape than expected, despite recent infusions of cash.

“There has been no real reduction in the treatment backlog” that accrued during the Covid shutdowns, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde wrote in a press release. She adds that wait times are likely to continue to increase in the immediate term.

Løhde plans to meet with representatives of the five Danish regions to discuss strategies to improve wait times, including improving working conditions in the healthcare system and streamlining the authorization process for foreign healthcare workers.

Russian hackers claim credit for cyberattacks in Denmark

A Russian hacking group called NoName057(16) reached out directly to broadcaster DR to claim credit for the cyberattacks that overloaded Danish bank websites earlier in the week. Jan Kaastrup, a security expert at Danish cybersecurity firm CSIS, says their claim is credible.

A representative for NoName057(16) told DR that the attacks were retribution for Denmark’s support of Ukraine.

Cybersecurity experts describe the recent hacks as not particularly sophisticated — they simply overloaded the websites with traffic to the point they crashed.

Electricity companies earn “excessive” profits, Danish regulator says

The Danish Utility Regulator — a government agency charged with monitoring electricity, gas, district heat and waste services — says the companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, newspaper Politiken reports.

“There is clearly some potential for improvement,” Danish Utility Regulator director Carsten Smidt told Politiken. “There is an opportunity for consumers to get off cheaper.”

The agency has offered suggestions for ways the companies’ profits might be whittled down, Politiken writes.

