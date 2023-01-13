For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Longer wait times for health, services electricity companies earning "excessive" profits and other news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 13 January 2023 08:45 CET
Danish patients, including those at Copenhagen hospital Rigshospitalet, should continue to expect longer wait times for treatment. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
More cyberattacks and 'unexplained' government outages, rising interest rates, and 250 tonnes of old meat discovered by health inspectors are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 12 January 2023 08:27 CET
