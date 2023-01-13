Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Direct Aarhus-Hamburg rail connection to stop in 2024

A direct rail connection between Hamburg and Denmark’s second-largest city Aarhus will not be available in 2024 due to modernisation of the tracks on the Danish section of the route.

Published: 13 January 2023 13:57 CET
Direct Aarhus-Hamburg rail connection to stop in 2024
Hamburg Hauptbahnhof (Central Station) in 2020. A direct rail connection with Danish city Aarhus will be paused from 2024. Photo by Sven Masuhr on Unsplash

The operator of Denmark’s rail network, Banedanmark, will carry out work to install electric power on its tracks from 2024.

That means passengers travelling between Aarhus and Germany will have to change trains at Kolding in southern Denmark, newspaper Politiken reports.

Denmark’s national rail company DSB will therefore not offer a direct route from Aarhus to Hamburg from next year. The affected section of track runs between Aarhus and Fredericia, where the line branches for northbound destinations in Jutland and the route east across the island of Funen towards Copenhagen.

DSB’s head of information Tony Bispeskov admitted in comments to Politiken that the works will make the route less convenient for passengers.

“We certainly recognise that passengers prefer to sit down the whole way,” he said.

There are currently two direct connections daily between Aarhus and Hamburg. The journey takes 4 hours and 24 minutes. Bispeskov said the journey time would not be extended by the change of train during the route.

“In terms of journey time it’s the same. But there will be a change from one platform to another,” he said.

In addition to the two current direct connections, passengers from Aarhus going to Germany can select other departures that already require a change at Kolding to join services coming from Copenhagen. That will continue to be the case next year.

The ongoing works involve rebuilding of bridges and placing electricity supply masts in the ground, Politiken writes.

Banedanmark says it expects to complete electrification of the Fredericia-Aarhus section by late 2026. The direct connection will return once the works are complete.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Denmark’s infectious disease agency does not recommend Covid tests for China arrivals

Travellers from China should not need a negative Covid-19 test when arriving in Denmark, the national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute recommended on Saturday, in an assessment sent to the Ministry of Health.

Published: 7 January 2023 17:26 CET
Denmark's infectious disease agency does not recommend Covid tests for China arrivals

In the assessment by the State Serum Institute (SSI), it was noted that there aren’t expected to be a large number of arrivals coming directly from China and that any tests would have a marginal affect on Danish epidemic control.

However SSI wrote that it was still important to keep an eye on new variants of Covid-19 and suggested that a sample of voluntary-based PCR tests could be introduced for travellers from China.

The assessment was requested by Denmark’s health minister Sophie Løhde, following a recommendation on Wednesday by European Union experts to tighten travel rules.

Infection rates in China are high after it abolished its ‘zero Covid’ policy in late 2022, although no precise numbers are available.

Several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy and the UK, had already introduced testing requirements, while Sweden on Thursday announced a similar step, as did Germany, with an added announcement on Saturday to discourage non-essential travel from Germany to China.

The United States, Canada, India, South Korea and Taiwan have also put testing rules in place.

Health minister Sophie Løhde also asked SSI to assess testing waste water from aircraft landed from China. SSI responded that there is limited experience in this.

SSI currently analyses samples from shared toilet tanks at four airports twice a week – Copenhagen, Aarhus, Aalborg and Billund. The method would have to be changed in order to detect new Covid-19 variants, which would take up to four weeks to implement, according to the assessment.

Løhde has informed the parliamentary parties about the assessment and has asked the Epidemic Commission for an advisory assessment, she said in a press release. Once this is done, the recommendations will be discussed. 

SHOW COMMENTS