ENERGY

Danish regulator says  electricity companies earn ‘excessive’ profits

A Danish regulator has said that companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, according to a media report.

Published: 13 January 2023 13:36 CET
A watchdog for the energy sector says grid operators could reduce costs for customers. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Utility Regulator (Forsyningstilsynet) says that companies that control the Danish electric grid are charging excessive prices, newspaper Politiken reports. 

The Utility Regulator is a government agency charged with monitoring electricity, gas, district heat and waste services.

“There is clearly some potential for improvement. There is an opportunity for consumers to get off cheaper,” the agency’s director Carsten Smidt told Politiken.

Copenhagen-based company Radius has made a profit of 3 billion kroner per over the last five years, according to the report.

Bases on this, consumer rights organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk filed a case with the Utility Regulator, which acts as a competition watchdog for the Danish energy sector.

The head of the board at Radius told Politiken the company was being run in accordance with market standards.

The price of electricity increased by 83 percent in Denmark last year, primarily as a result of high gas prices.

Radius, along with grid operators in other regions including Trefor and Vores Elnet, have announced that their tariffs will go up at certain peak times from this year.

The tariff increases will affect all customers, regardless of whether they are on fixed or variable payment plans for their electricity.

Tariffs cover the cost of transport, operation and maintenance of the electricity network.

The energy grid operators have monopolies in the areas in which they operate, but customers can higher tariffs by changing usage habits.

An electricity bill takes into account tariffs, the raw electricity price, VAT and other taxes.

ENERGY

Danes cut gas use by over one-third in 2022

New data has revealed that the Danish population significantly reduced its consumption of natural gas in 2022.

Published: 11 January 2023 11:11 CET
According to natural agency Statistics Denmark, natural gas use fell by 37 percent last year compared to the preceding year.

Although gas consumption is generally declining, the amount by which usage was cut back last year is remarkable, an analyst said.

“2022 shows a quite marked fall and we view this primarily as a reflection of the price rapidly increasing, which made savings a necessity,” Brian Friis Helmer, economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“Conversion to other energy forms also plays a role in falling natural gas use and the weather also has a say,” he noted.

The consumption figure includes both private households and businesses.

In total, 48,000 terajoules of natural gas were used in Denmark last year. One terajoule is equivalent to around 280,000 kilowatt hours.

Prices of gas were extremely high during parts of last year, but Helmer noted that the situation is now more stable.

“It is now reminiscent of prices we saw last winter. But that is still a high price level compared to before,” he said.

The Statistics Denmark figures do not provide any information on how the savings are distributed between private homes and businesses.

But Helmer said that a 37 percent reduction in gas consumption could have saved a household as much as 10,000 kroner in gas bills last year.

