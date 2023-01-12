Read news from:
Unemployment numbers in Denmark continue to rise

The number of people without work in Denmark increased in December, the second consecutive month unemployment has gone up, an early indicator from Statistics Denmark shows.

Published: 12 January 2023 14:45 CET
Unemployment appears to have increased for a second month in Denmark but the total out of work is still low in a historical context.

After November’s increase, the national data agency’s early indicator suggests an increase by 2,600 for the unemployment figure in December.

Additionally, the agency has revised upwards the total it calculated for November from 1,800 to 3,100 additional people out of work.

Official figures showed that total unemployment in Denmark in November was 77,000.

The Statistics Denmark indicator is distinct from the official figure because it is derived from a smaller data set which is available earlier.

December’s indicator may be more uncertain than usual due to possible changes in the amount of holiday taken as a result of new holiday rules, news wire Ritzau writes.

However, the figure is cause for economic concern should the indicator prove to be accurate, according to senior economist Tore Stramer of the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

“Today’s job seeker figure is a real downer and shows that the inflation crisis has elicited a quite clear increase in unemployment towards the end of 2022,” he said.

“We unfortunately expect there to be a longer-term reversal in unemployment that will stretch into both 2023 and 2024,” he said.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has predicted a total increase in unemployment of 35,000 this year.

Figures from national site Jobnet show that there were 20 percent fewer jobs advertised in December compared to a year ago.

“That tells you something about a labour market that certainly does not show the same strengths at the end of 2022 that it did at the start of 2022,” economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told Ritzau.

“Unemployment is still close to the lowest since 2008. In a historical context, a lot of jobs are still being advertised. Just not as many as a year ago,” he said.

Denmark ‘finds’ extra 52 billion kroner in state funds

The Danish state raised 128.7 billion kroner in 2022, some 52.4 billion kroner more than the country’s finance ministry expected in calculations made last summer.

Published: 5 January 2023 17:23 CET
New data reported by news wire Ritzau shows that Denmark’s state coffers are over 52 billion kroner healthier than the Ministry of Finance said in August they expected by the end of 2022.

The 2022 result is a huge win for public finances and shows that the country’s economy is faring better than previously thought, senior economist Las Olsen of Danske Bank said.

“2022 was a high with high growth after corona. That tells us more than anything something about why public finances are so strong,” he said.

Another explanation for the figure is the boost given to tax revenues by high growth, he said.

A similar situation occurred in 2021, Ritzau writes. A year ago, an “extra” 33.3 billion kroner was present in state finances in comparison to government expectations.

“We have seen time and again that public finances have been markedly better than expected and that is characterised by many things but not least that revenues keep on positively surprising us,” he said.

