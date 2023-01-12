For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
More cyberattacks and 'unexplained' government outages, rising interest rates, and 250 tonnes of old meat discovered by health inspectors are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 12 January 2023 08:27 CET
Danish health officials discovered 250 tonnes of old meat in cold storage. (File Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix).
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Cyberattacks hit major Danish banks, how Denmark's teacher shortage could soon worsen, and a record number of abandoned pets are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 11 January 2023 08:38 CET
