For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
Ten ways to improve your chances of finding a job in Denmark
Job searching in Denmark can be a daunting and lengthy process with many hurdles to overcome. The Local spoke to Kay Xander Mellish, author of 'How to Work in Denmark', for her tips on submitting a successful CV and application.
Published: 12 January 2023 09:44 CET
CVs in Denmark often include a photo and personal hobbies and interests. Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash
For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
When are Denmark’s public holidays in 2023?
If you're using your time off to plan some of your holiday activities for 2023, then it's always a good idea to check the dates of the public holidays, and the days they fall on.
Published: 30 December 2022 15:13 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments