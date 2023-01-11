Read news from:
Danish government could ‘look closer’ at post-Brexit residence rejections

Denmark’s immigration minister has suggested the government could reconsider decisions by authorities to reject late applications by British nationals for post-Brexit extension of their residency permits.

Published: 11 January 2023 13:10 CET
Denmark's immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has not ruled out revisiting Britons' rejected late applications for continued residency in Denmark after Brexit. File photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix

The minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, suggested in comments to newspaper Politiken that, following criticism of authorities’ information campaign, decisions to refuse extended residence for late application could be revisited.

The government will “look closer” at whether there is reason for “measures to be taken in regards to the affected persons”, he said.

As reported by The Local in December, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), which processes the applications, did not send information letters to people who moved to Denmark from the UK after January 31st, 2020.

Many people – potentially in the thousands – were therefore not directly notified that they needed to submit an application to update their residence status before the December 31st, 2021 deadline.

SIRI did send the letters to over 19,000 British nationals in Denmark, but not those who were registered from February to December 2020. People who moved from the UK to Denmark in this period would have had EU free movement rights and were thereby required to apply for extended residence under the Danish application of the Withdrawal Agreement.

SIRI has rejected late applications for post-Brexit from applicants who did not receive reminder letters in 2021 and has said it will only process late applications if there is “reasonable cause” for their lateness.

An increasing number of instances have been reported of Britons who have been told to leave Denmark for this reason.

Bek had declined to comment on the matter in November in December because the government was in a caretaker role at the time.

The minister, who has retained the immigration brief in the new coalition government, declined Politiken’s request for an interview but has now provided written comment, published by the newspaper on Wednesday.

He said that the information campaigns that took place were “a big effort to inform Britons resident here that they had to apply for new residence permits after Brexit”.

“And I also believe that most people were already aware that the United Kingdom was leaving the EU, and that would have an effect on the residency rights of Britons in Denmark and the rest of the EU,” he said.

The minister declined to comment on whether the information campaign was good enough if it resulted in 300 people missing the deadline, Politiken writes. He conceded that it was regrettable that not all affected people had received the letters from SIRI.

“It’s regrettable that not all Britons who live here received the letters that were sent out as an extra service as part of the information campaign. It would naturally have been best if the letters had reached everyone,” he said.

In a comment that appears encouraging for those directly affected by the issue, he added that the “government will now look closer at whether this gives reason to for measures to be taken in regards to the affected persons”.

Some 17,811 applications were received by SIRI before the deadline. Around 300 British nationals missed the deadline and therefore could face losing their right to reside in Denmark.

SIRI has stated it views “the circumstance that an applicant has not received an orientation letter is not, by our assessment, enough reason in itself for him or her not to comply with the application deadline”.

The agency sees the letters as only being a supplementary service and says that all relevant information was available on its website throughout 2021. 

The Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration will be challenged in court by one of the affected UK nationals, Politiken reports.

One of the affected Britons has brought a case against the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration to challenge the decision not to grant him ongoing residence.

The precedential nature of the case could mean it eventually becomes a question for the EU Court, according to the lawyer representing the British national in the case.

“Our argument is that, on the Danish side, not enough was done to inform about the application deadline for post-Brexit residency. According to the Brexit [Withdrawal] agreement, EU countries must inform about this type of deadline with the help of national and local media. And we now know, amongst other things, that not all Britons in Denmark received information letters about the deadline,” the lawyer, Bjørn Dilou Jacobsen, said to Politiken.

“Our other argument is that insufficient consideration has been made of the circumstances in the individual case in relation to balancing whether a rejection is proportional – what it means for the individual to lose their residence permit,” he said.

The lawyer also told Politiken that he could not see why the Danish authorities have taken such a strict approach.

“It’s difficult to see what the argument is for not giving these members of the public the chance to stay – apart from saying ‘rules are rules’,” he said.

He suggested that all 300 late applications should be reopened, since deciding individually whether to revisit the late applications would be complex.

“I think it could be messy to sit and look through who got these letters, who didn’t, and whose fault it is. Would it not be easier and more elegant to say that we know there are a few hundred Britons who have run into difficulty, we’ll just give them another chance,” he said.

REVEALED: More than 2,800 Brits ordered to leave European countries since Brexit

Almost two years after the UK officially left the European Union, one of the consequences of ending free movement has become clear for the hundreds of Britons who have been ordered to leave countries across Europe.

Published: 4 January 2023 15:18 CET
Data published recently by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, reveals that about 2,250 UK citizens were ordered to leave EU countries between 2020 and September 2022. If we add the numbers for the countries of the European Free Trade Association (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland), where EU free movement rules also apply, the total increases to 2,830.

The UK officially left the EU at midnight on 31st January 2020, but free movement with the EU continued until 31st December 2020, when the post-Brexit transition period ended. This period coincided with lockdowns and travel restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Data on non-EU nationals ordered to leave EU member states includes people found to be illegally present in member states who are subject to an administrative or judicial decision imposing them to depart. In other words those who fail to meet residency or visa requirements as well as those ordered to leave after committing crimes.

While the data doesn’t include the exact reasons on why these Britons were ordered to leave – so we don’t know the exact figure on how many orders were directly linked to the results of Brexit and the ending freedom of movement –  Citizen’s Rights campaigners say the numbers reflect what has been happening in certain countries since Brexit.

It is also not possible to compare the figure to pre-Brexit figure for the number of Britons deported because Britons were not considered third-country nationals prior to Brexit so the data is not available.

In total, according to Eurostat, more than a million non-EU citizens were ordered to leave the EU between January 2020 and September 2022. UK citizens represent a small proportion, but the situation varies between countries, depending on national migration policies, administrative and judicial procedures and data reporting.

This is what emerges from the Eurostat data for the countries covered by The Local.

Sweden the toughest

While France was responsible for the highest proportion of leave orders to non-EU citizens, it is Sweden and the Netherlands that have taken the toughest approach to Brits.

Sweden is responsible for 1,050 of the 2,250 British nationals ordered to leave EU countries between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2022.

In the run up to the Brexit deadline for residency The Local carried a warning by a leading group for Brits in Sweden that authorities in the country were not doing enough to reach UK citizens to make them aware of the date.

READ ALSO: Post-Brexit residence status: Sweden rejects more Brits than any other EU country

Recently The Local covered the story of Stockholm chef Stuart Philpott, who only learned that he should have applied for post-Brexit residence shortly before he was frogmarched onto a return flight by Swedish border police.

After Sweden the Netherlands followed with 615 orders for Britons to leave. Norway and Switzerland, which are not part of the EU and have separate Brexit agreements with the UK, issued 455 and 125 departure orders respectively, according to Eurostat data.

Malta ordered 115 UK citizens to leave, France 95, Belgium 65, Denmark 40, Germany 25 and Austria 10.

When it comes to Denmark The Local revealed that hundreds of Brits who had moved to the country shortly before Brexit were not sent reminder letters that they needed to apply for a new residency status. Some of those Britons now face deportation, despite having jobs and family in Denmark.

Spain, which hosts the biggest UK community in the EU, has not ordered any Briton to leave the country since Brexit, and nor did Italy – at least according to the Eurostat data.

Jane Golding, co-founder of the British in Europe citizens’ rights group, said the data about Sweden was “not surprising”. “We do know that, statistically, the percentage of refusals of status in Sweden is far higher than in equivalent countries and the numbers ordered to leave correspond fairly closely to refusals of status under the withdrawal agreement,” she said.

Michaela Benson, Professor in Public Sociology at Lancaster University and expert on migration, citizenship and identity, added: “It is a reminder that since Brexit, British citizens no longer enjoy freedom of movement.

“Anyone newly arriving or who did not meet the deadlines for applying for status under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, is now considered as a third country national and subject to domestic immigration controls in the EU-26 member states [the 27 EU countries minus Ireland].”

Similar to other nationalities, the majority of leave orders concerned men (1,560).  Some 195 also affected young people below the age of 18, with Sweden topping the list (135), followed by the Netherlands (20) and Germany (5).

Debbie Williams of the group Brexpats Hear our Voice said countries need to provide more detailed data to explain the orders to leave.

“I’d like to see more transparency on these issues because how do we know if the withdrawal agreement is failing people if we don’t know the detail,” she said.

Illegally present in EU

When it comes to immigration law enforcement, Eurostat collects statistical information from individual countries not only about orders to leave, but also about people refused entry at the EU external borders, people found to be illegally present in a member state territory and people returned, or deported, following a leave order.

There might be differences however between the number of persons found to be illegally present in a country and those ordered to leave because those affected might have left the territory voluntarily or their situation might have been regularised.

Third-country nationals are considered illegally present in an EU member state under national immigration law if they have entered unlawfully – for instance avoiding immigration controls or using a fraudulent document – if they have overstayed their permission to remain – for example stayed for longer than 90 days without a visa or residency permit – or they have undertaken unauthorised employment.

Of the 681,200 non-EU citizens found to be illegally present in the EU in 2021, only 590 (less than 1 per cent) were British, according to the available data. The real figure for the number of Britons found illegally present in EU countries since Brexit may be higher but more accurate data which includes figures for 2022 is not yet available.

Some 110 cases were due to overstays, 90 to illegal entry and 210 for “other reasons”.

Switzerland reported 75 overstays and 50 illegal entries.

Malta reported 70 Britons, all for overstays. 

Germany found 140 Brits to be illegally present in the country’s territory in 2021; the Netherlands 55; France 50; Austria, Sweden and Norway 30; Italy 25; Denmark 5; Spain none. 

Deportations

In all some 840 UK citizens were returned in the year 2021 and 1,340 overall since Brexit including up to September 2022, the most recent data reveals. The countries responsible for the most deportations were Sweden (745), Malta (115), Finland (110), the Netherlands (75) and, outside the EU, Norway (375). 
 
Again Eurostat’s data for deportations doesn’t explain the reasons behind the decisions so we don’t know how many are directly linked linked to the consequences of Brexit. There is also no data for the numbers of deportations of Britons prior to Brexit to compare with.
  
In comparison, some 82,700 non-EU citizens were returned to another country in 2021, with Ukrainians and Albanians representing the largest share. This was before the start of the war in Ukraine.
 

For more info on these statistics READ MORE.

  • The Local originally reported that 195 UK citizens were deported from EU countries in 2021 after receiving an order to leave but we have revised the figure up because new more accurate quarterly data has since emerged that reveals the number for 2021 is much higher because it includes data from countries like Sweden. New data also covers up until September 2022.
