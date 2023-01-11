Danes cut gas use by over one-third in 2022

According to natural agency Statistics Denmark, natural gas use fell by 37 percent last year compared to the preceding year.

Although gas consumption is generally declining, the amount by which usage was cut back last year is remarkable, an analyst said.

“2022 shows a quite marked fall and we view this primarily as a reflection of the price rapidly increasing, which made savings a necessity,” Brian Friis Helmer, economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“Conversion to other energy forms also plays a role in falling natural gas use and the weather also has a say,” he noted.

The consumption figure includes both private households and businesses.

In total, 48,000 terajoules of natural gas were used in Denmark last year. One terajoule is equivalent to around 280,000 kilowatt hours.

Prices of gas were extremely high during parts of last year, but Helmer noted that the situation is now more stable.

“It is now reminiscent of prices we saw last winter. But that is still a high price level compared to before,” he said.

The Statistics Denmark figures do not provide any information on how the savings are distributed between private homes and businesses.

But Helmer said that a 37 percent reduction in gas consumption could have saved a household as much as 10,000 kroner in gas bills last year.

