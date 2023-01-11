Read news from:
Danes cut gas use by over one-third in 2022

New data has revealed that the Danish population significantly reduced its consumption of natural gas in 2022.

Published: 11 January 2023 11:11 CET
According to natural agency Statistics Denmark, natural gas use fell by 37 percent last year compared to the preceding year.

Although gas consumption is generally declining, the amount by which usage was cut back last year is remarkable, an analyst said.

“2022 shows a quite marked fall and we view this primarily as a reflection of the price rapidly increasing, which made savings a necessity,” Brian Friis Helmer, economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“Conversion to other energy forms also plays a role in falling natural gas use and the weather also has a say,” he noted.

The consumption figure includes both private households and businesses.

In total, 48,000 terajoules of natural gas were used in Denmark last year. One terajoule is equivalent to around 280,000 kilowatt hours.

Prices of gas were extremely high during parts of last year, but Helmer noted that the situation is now more stable.

“It is now reminiscent of prices we saw last winter. But that is still a high price level compared to before,” he said.

The Statistics Denmark figures do not provide any information on how the savings are distributed between private homes and businesses.

But Helmer said that a 37 percent reduction in gas consumption could have saved a household as much as 10,000 kroner in gas bills last year.

COST OF LIVING

Inflation falls in Denmark for second consecutive month

Consumer prices were up 8.7 percent last month compared to December 2021, but the inflation rate has now dropped in each of the last two months.

Published: 10 January 2023 09:27 CET
“Danes have faced the highest inflation for 40 years and that has already dug deep into their wallets. Declining inflation will undoubtedly cause some happiness and relief for many Danes,” senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

Energy continues to be a driving factor in high prices, Statistics Denmark states.

But prices increased at a lower rate than the previous month between October and November – the first drop in inflation for some time.

In November, inflation was calculated to be 8.9 percent, compared to 10.1 percent in October.

Despite the apparently encouraging trend, another measure of inflation suggests that there may still be bumpy times ahead.

“Core inflation” or kerneinflation is the inflation of prices excluding food and energy prices and is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become.

“Core inflation is increasing. It can react with some delay, however. We expect both overall and underlying inflation to decline during the year,” said Allan Sørensen, senior economist with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), in a written comment.

“Falling prices for oil, petrol and raw materials such as steed, wood and grain will help to bring down inflation. The large decrease in transport rates will also help to take the strain off import costs,” he said.

“If prices continue at the current level, that will soon help to give a considerable reduction to inflation in the coming months,” he said.

