Falling home prices, more ‘for sale’ signs in Copenhagen

The price of a new home or flat in Denmark fell for the fourth consecutive month in Denmark, news agency Ritzau reports. That’s due to a decrease in demand as well as a 30 percent increase in supply as compared to this time last year.

Copenhagen and its surroundings in particular have seen a sharp jump — the number of owner-occupied flats on the market has leapt nearly 70 percent in the last year.

But it’s not all roses for the would-be home buyer in Denmark. Higher interest rates make it more expensive to finance home loans, according to the report.

Copenhagen’s ‘medieval city’ to scrap half its parking spaces

A Copenhagen planning committee has decided to do away with 600 of the approximately 1,050 parking spots in the Danish capital’s historic center in favor of “wider pavements, cycle paths and trees,” broadcaster DR writes.

“We are doing this in order to have a peaceful medieval city, where people have priority over cars,” Line Barford, Copenhagen’s ‘mayor’ of technology and environment, told DR.

The changes will affect an area loosely from Rådhuspladsen, Nørreport, and Kongens Nytorv.

A motorists’ organization says fewer parking spots in the historic center could lead to a “cuckoo chick effect” where parking woes are simply pushed to surrounding neighborhoods, while shopkeepers tell DR they’re concerned customers will search for greener pastures — in this case, malls with parking lots.

Danish Epidemic Commission asks airlines to take precautions on flights from China

While the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, has determined it’s not worth testing travelers from China for Covid-19 upon arrival in Denmark, the Epidemic Commission is urging airlines to take special precautions on flights from China.

As per the government advisory group’s recommendations, Minister of Interior and Health Sophie Løhde has asked (but not required) the aviation industry to request negative tests from travelers from China before boarding planes as well as implement mask requirements.

The Epidemic Commission also suggests offering travelers from China free antigen tests upon arrival.

