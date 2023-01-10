Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Inflation falls in Denmark for second consecutive month

Consumer prices were up 8.7 percent last month compared to December 2021, but the inflation rate has now dropped in each of the last two months.

Published: 10 January 2023 09:27 CET
Inflation falls in Denmark for second consecutive month
Food and fuel are costly in Denmark but inflation has fallen for the last two months. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The latest inflation figure was published by Statistics Denmark on Tuesday and could be a source of “huge relief” that inflation has now peaked, an expert said.

“Danes have faced the highest inflation for 40 years and that has already dug deep into their wallets. Declining inflation will undoubtedly cause some happiness and relief for many Danes,” senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

Energy continues to be a driving factor in high prices, Statistics Denmark states.

But prices increased at a lower rate than the previous month between October and November – the first drop in inflation for some time.

In November, inflation was calculated to be 8.9 percent, compared to 10.1 percent in October.

Despite the apparently encouraging trend, another measure of inflation suggests that there may still be bumpy times ahead.

“Core inflation” or kerneinflation is the inflation of prices excluding food and energy prices and is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become.

“Core inflation is increasing. It can react with some delay, however. We expect both overall and underlying inflation to decline during the year,” said Allan Sørensen, senior economist with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), in a written comment.

“Falling prices for oil, petrol and raw materials such as steed, wood and grain will help to bring down inflation. The large decrease in transport rates will also help to take the strain off import costs,” he said.

“If prices continue at the current level, that will soon help to give a considerable reduction to inflation in the coming months,” he said.

READ ALSO: How much will energy cost in 2023 in Denmark compared to 2022?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

How much will energy cost in 2023 in Denmark compared to 2022?

A prognosis says that families in Denmark will generally feel less strain on their finances due to energy bills this year compared to 2022.

Published: 5 January 2023 14:59 CET
How much will energy cost in 2023 in Denmark compared to 2022?

Heating and electricity bills for a “normal” Danish family will be a little lower in 2023 than in 2022, according to a new prognosis from Danske Bank.

According to the economic prognosis, the average cost of heating will fall by 100 kroner to 2,400 kroner per month.

Electricity bills will drop from an average of 1,560 kroner per month to 1,330 kroner, a monthly saving of 230 kroner.

The predicted lower prices are due to lower gas prices which are expected in 2023.

READ ALSO: Low European gas prices ‘will benefit’ energy consumers in Denmark

But the first real breathing space in everyday finances for households in Denmark will not be felt until 2024, according to an analyst.

“Although we expect the worsening of families’ finances to slow down during the year, it probably won’t be until next year that we will see a decidedly improved situation in our private economies,” senior economist with Danske Bank Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen wrote in the prognosis.

The bank’s calculations are based on a family consisting of two adults and two children who live in a detached house. Both adults are in full time employment and earned a gross total of 81,154 kroner per month in 2020.

Forecasts for 2024 are significantly more optimistic, with price increases expected to have flattened out by next year.

Heating bills for the hypothetical family in 2024 will be 1,600 per month and electricity will cost 1,080 per month on average, according to the Danske Bank prognosis.

The bank also noted that the disposable income for families is predicted to fall by 0.1 percent this year but fell by far more – 7.4 percent – in 2022.

The negative figure is forecast to be turned around to a positive 8.1 percent increase in 2024.

“That is approximately equivalent to 2022 and 2023 combined but also underlines that there is an outlook towards an overall zero growth over three years to the effective disposable income. That’s a very weak trend historically,” Hansen wrote.

SHOW COMMENTS