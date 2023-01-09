Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

A minister's plan to make it tougher to get into upper secondary school, Denmark recalls its ambassador to Iran and other news stories on Monday.

Published: 9 January 2023 08:18 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The Danish education minister is mulling changes to the upper secondary school admission process, but mental health professionals say it risks students' wellbeing. (Photo: Thomas Sjørup/Ritzau Scanpix)

Tougher entrance requirements for upper secondary school?

Denmark’s minister for children and education Mattias Tesfaye hopes to make entrance requirements for Danish upper secondary school harder (gymnasium), he told broadcaster DR’s political podcast.

He adds that it does young people a “disservice” to leave all doors open for them, DR writes. “I think it is problematic if we end up where we don’t dare tell young people that if they want this education, they must have a certain level,” Tesfaye explains. 

Tesfaye says that stricter entry requirements would route more students to vocational training, in line with government goals. 

However, mental health professionals tell DR such changes could exacerbate stress for young people as well as penalize late bloomers.

Denmark recalls ambassador to Iran  

Denmark will join a handful of other European countries in bringing their ambassadors to Iran home in response to the Iranian government’s execution of two men related to recent protests. 

Recalling the ambassadors will “send him [ed., Iranian leaders] the strongest possible and imaginable message that the abuses committed against his people trigger our outrage,” Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said to news agency Ritzau. 

The two men were hanged after what the United Nations described as “unfair trails based on forced confessions.” 

Mink return to Denmark 

After 17 million mink were culled in 2020 amid concerns the animals could harbour Covid-19, breeders are set to import new mink this week, DR reports. 

About 1,000 mink farms operated in Denmark before the practice was temporarily banned in 2020. Just 13 mink breeding operations opted in to a government ‘hibernation’ model to allow them to restart their business now that restrictions have ended. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Total deaths in Denmark up 'significantly' due to Covid and flu, employers' case against shortened master's degrees, and stop-and-search in Copenhagen are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 06:46 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Deaths up ‘significantly’ in Denmark due to ‘triple epidemic’ 

Significantly more people in Denmark have died in recent weeks than were expected, according to the most recent report from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency. Officials at the SSI say this winter’s triple epidemic — widespread infections with Covid, influenza, and RSV — are likely to blame, having hit elderly populations particularly hard. 

While final tallies are still being calculated, the SSI believes about 30 percent more people died than were expected to the week of December 12th, based on a graph published by the agency. In the final week of the year, about 1,400 people died in Denmark — that represents “really high” excess mortality, according to SSI director Henrik Ullum. 

The SSI anticipates that flu infections will continue to rise over the next several weeks. “This can mean that excess mortality may drag on, ” Ullum told broadcaster DR. “We must anticipate that we will see significant continued illness in Danish society over the winter and also excess mortality.” 

However, Ullum doesn’t foresee restrictions like masking or work-from-home returning to Denmark. “The burden on our healthcare system is much less,” he said to DR. “That’s why no experts — including myself — see restrictions coming into question at all.” 

Instead, Ullum urges vaccination against both flu and Covid and emphasises the importance of staying home if you feel sick. 

Survey: most employers oppose Denmark’s plan to shorten master’s programmes 

The Danish government’s plan to cut many master’s degree programmes from two years to one isn’t popular among most employers in Denmark, according to survey data from the Danish Association of Lawyers and Economists (Djøf). 

Of the more than 1,600 public and private employers surveyed, 77 percent said shortening master’s programmes would be “a step backwards,” newswire Ritzau reports. Meanwhile, 72 percent of employers said they’d prefer to employ a graduate with a longer degree over a candidate with a shorter one. Two out of three respondents went so far as to say that graduates with shorter degrees should command lower salaries. 

Stabbings: Police extend Copenhagen stop-and-search for two more weeks 

January 2nd saw two more stabbings in Nørrebro, despite elevated police presence and a special stop-and-search policy implemented in the wake of five earlier stabbings in Nørrebro and Nordvest during the Christmas holidays, according to Ritzau. 

Copenhagen law enforcement has announced it will continue the stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”) for the next two weeks. Since the searches began December 29th, police say 120 people have been searched, turning up 13 stabbing weapons and leading to five charges. 

Police believe several of the stabbings are between young men “associated with criminal circles,” Ritzau reports. 

