Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Tougher entrance requirements for upper secondary school?

Denmark’s minister for children and education Mattias Tesfaye hopes to make entrance requirements for Danish upper secondary school harder (gymnasium), he told broadcaster DR’s political podcast.

He adds that it does young people a “disservice” to leave all doors open for them, DR writes. “I think it is problematic if we end up where we don’t dare tell young people that if they want this education, they must have a certain level,” Tesfaye explains.

Tesfaye says that stricter entry requirements would route more students to vocational training, in line with government goals.

However, mental health professionals tell DR such changes could exacerbate stress for young people as well as penalize late bloomers.

Denmark recalls ambassador to Iran

Denmark will join a handful of other European countries in bringing their ambassadors to Iran home in response to the Iranian government’s execution of two men related to recent protests.

Recalling the ambassadors will “send him [ed., Iranian leaders] the strongest possible and imaginable message that the abuses committed against his people trigger our outrage,” Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said to news agency Ritzau.

The two men were hanged after what the United Nations described as “unfair trails based on forced confessions.”

Mink return to Denmark

After 17 million mink were culled in 2020 amid concerns the animals could harbour Covid-19, breeders are set to import new mink this week, DR reports.

About 1,000 mink farms operated in Denmark before the practice was temporarily banned in 2020. Just 13 mink breeding operations opted in to a government ‘hibernation’ model to allow them to restart their business now that restrictions have ended.

