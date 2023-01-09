For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
A minister's plan to make it tougher to get into upper secondary school, Denmark recalls its ambassador to Iran and other news stories on Monday.
Published: 9 January 2023 08:18 CET
The Danish education minister is mulling changes to the upper secondary school admission process, but mental health professionals say it risks students' wellbeing. (Photo: Thomas Sjørup/Ritzau Scanpix)
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Total deaths in Denmark up 'significantly' due to Covid and flu, employers' case against shortened master's degrees, and stop-and-search in Copenhagen are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 6 January 2023 06:46 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments