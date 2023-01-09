Read news from:
SCHOOLS

Could Denmark ban mobile phones at schools?

A spokesperson from one of the parties in Denmark’s coalition government has said he thinks schools should ban students from bringing mobile phones to class.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:34 CET
A politician with one of Denmark's coalition parties has argued for a ban on mobile phones at schools. Illustration photo by Tamarcus Brown on Unsplash

The spokesperson for children and education with the Moderate party, Rasmus Lund-Nielsen, last week told broadcaster DR’s radio programme Radio4 Morgen that he thinks elementary schools (folkeskoler) should forbid children from having their mobile phones with them during school hours.

“Telephones are simply something that are disruptive because we are used to using them for entertainment, gaming and social media. A lot of things that have nothing to do with what we do at school,” he said on the programme.

Lund-Nielsen, who has a background in psychology and has written a book about the effect of screen use on development, noted that there had already been a number of successful attempts by schools to cut out smartphone use.

“It is certain that there is a link between increased screen time and unhappiness in children. If you see your friends with their noses buried in their screens at break time, that makes it difficult to makes good relations with each other,” he said.

The politician from the Moderates later told broadcaster TV2 that “there is evidence [mobile phones] hinder concentration”.

“Just having it next to you reduces your cognitive abilities. That’s a problem when we want to challenge our students at a high level,” he said.

Lund-Nielsen’s view is currently his own personal stance and not an official Moderate – or government – policy.

He told TV2 it was “important to start the debate”.

Representatives from school associations appear sceptical about the viability of removing phones from classrooms entirely.

“We can’t deny that they [mobile phones] will be part of our routines for the rest of our lives. Although we know they can be disruptive, we have to find out how they can be a resource for us, and a ban would not be the right choice for this,” Marie Holt Hermansen, head of the organisation for elementary school students, Danske Skoleelever (DSE), told TV2.

A spokesperson for upper secondary schools (gymnasier) called the idea “naïve”.

“We have to educate ourselves to be citizens in a modern world controlled by technology, and at school we must learn to control ourselves and put our devices aside when we need to concentrate. I trust us young people to generally be able to do that,” Madeleine Steenberg Williams, head of Danske Gymnasieelevers Sammenslutning (DGS), told TV2.

Lund-Nielsen told the broadcaster he would listen to other ideas and that his stance over a possible ban was not “set in stone”.

But a political ban on phones would prevent teachers from having to enforce policies against devices in classrooms, he noted.

“Many schools do not yet have mobile phone policies, and a ban from the state could be a good way forward in this case. [Students] fortunately have a lot of time outside of school in which they can use their phones,” he said.

SCHOOLS

Controversial Danish boarding school reports 23 incidents to police

Elite Danish boarding school Herlufsholm, the subject of a recent explosive television documentary revealing a longstanding culture of bullying and violence, has since filed 23 reports with police.

Published: 25 May 2022 16:10 CEST
Police in Denmark have been contacted 36 times about private boarding school Herlufsholm since a documentary by broadcaster TV2 earlier this month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

Information relating to police reports was provided by the Ministry of Justice in response to a parliamentary question.

25 files have been opened as a result of the 36 reports, and 23 of the reports were placed by Herlufsholm itself.

“23 of the reports were made by Herlufsholm which, following the documentary, has reported death threats against itself,” the ministry’s parliamentary response reads.

It is unclear whether all of the 23 reports made by Herlufsholm relate to threats, news wire Ritzau writes having requested that information from the National Police.

The TV2 documentary described a culture of unmitigated bullying and violence, alongside allegations of sexual assault.

In a separate parliamentary response, the Justice Ministry detailed historical complaints made about the school to police over the last decade.

According to the ministry, the local police district received ten reports between January 2012 and May 17th 2022 relating to violence, rape or indecency alleged at the boarding school.

One charge has been pressed for violence, according to police information disclosed by the ministry in parliament. One conviction for rape has resulted from the earlier complaints. The conviction, reached in April this year against a 16-year-old boy, has been appealed.

