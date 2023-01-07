Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Denmark’s infectious disease agency does not recommend Covid tests for China arrivals

Travellers from China should not need a negative Covid-19 test when arriving in Denmark, the national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute recommended on Saturday, in an assessment sent to the Ministry of Health.

Published: 7 January 2023 17:26 CET
Denmark's infectious disease agency does not recommend Covid tests for China arrivals
The assessment from the State Serum Institute will be discussed before deciding whether Denmark will reintroduce a Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China. Illustration photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

In the assessment by the State Serum Institute (SSI), it was noted that there aren’t expected to be a large number of arrivals coming directly from China and that any tests would have a marginal affect on Danish epidemic control.

However SSI wrote that it was still important to keep an eye on new variants of Covid-19 and suggested that a sample of voluntary-based PCR tests could be introduced for travellers from China.

The assessment was requested by Denmark’s health minister Sophie Løhde, following a recommendation on Wednesday by European Union experts to tighten travel rules.

Infection rates in China are high after it abolished its ‘zero Covid’ policy in late 2022, although no precise numbers are available.

Several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy and the UK, had already introduced testing requirements, while Sweden on Thursday announced a similar step, as did Germany, with an added announcement on Saturday to discourage non-essential travel from Germany to China.

The United States, Canada, India, South Korea and Taiwan have also put testing rules in place.

Health minister Sophie Løhde also asked SSI to assess testing waste water from aircraft landed from China. SSI responded that there is limited experience in this.

SSI currently analyses samples from shared toilet tanks at four airports twice a week – Copenhagen, Aarhus, Aalborg and Billund. The method would have to be changed in order to detect new Covid-19 variants, which would take up to four weeks to implement, according to the assessment.

Løhde has informed the parliamentary parties about the assessment and has asked the Epidemic Commission for an advisory assessment, she said in a press release. Once this is done, the recommendations will be discussed. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Denmark considers Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China

Denmark’s health minister Sophie Løhde has asked the national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute to assess whether travellers entering the country from China should be asked to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

Published: 5 January 2023 10:14 CET
Denmark considers Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China

Løhde asked for the agency to address the question after the EU’s crisis response organ IPCR recommended a test requirement for travel from China.

“I have today [Wednesday, ed.] asked the State Serum Institute to assess whether measures in other EU countries in relation to a testing requirement for travellers from China are relevant in a Danish context – including testing waste water from aircraft landed from China,” she said in a statement.

“When this assessment has been submitted by SSI, I will provide further orientation,” she said.

Infection rates in the Asian country are high after it abolished its ‘zero Covid’ policy in late 2022, although no precise numbers are available.

Several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy and the UK, have already introduced testing requirements, while Denmark’s neighbour Sweden on Thursday announced a similar step.

The United States, Canada, India, South Korea and Taiwan have also put testing rules in place.

Despite the growing list of countries to have made the move, Denmark has no reason to introduce a testing requirement for incoming travellers for China, according to Christian Wejse, senior physician and professor in global medicine at Aarhus University.

“It’s difficult to see what significance it would have. There’s already widespread infection with coronavirus currently in Denmark, and it’s with the Omicron variant like in China, so I actually find it hard to see the benefit,” Wejse told news wire Ritzau.

“It could be done [without major logistic obstacles, ed.] and it’s not a large burden to place on travellers in relation to houw much we’ve tested in the past,” he added.

“But I think it’s important to look at what would come out of it. What would it lead to and is it something that can improve health in Denmark and prevent us getting more infections in Denmark?”, he said.

“I think you have to say that the effects of such a test system on this are minimal,” he said.

The only situation in which Wejse said he could see reason in demanding negative Covid tests for travel from China would be if a new concerning variant emerged in the Asian country.

“But even if there were new variants from China, I find it hard to see how it would make sense,” he said.

A major interest organisation for businesses in Denmark said it supported following recommendations issued by the authorities.

“But it would be a large advantage for everyone to take coordinated steps in the Schengen area related to any testing and other measures,” Peter Thagesen, deputy director for global trade and investment with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), told Ritzau in a written comment.

“That would make it easier for travellers – business and tourist alike,” he said.

“Generally it is important to stress that we are pleased China has opened up to the rest of the world,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS