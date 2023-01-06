Read news from:
CRIME

Police extend Copenhagen stop-and-search following knife attacks 

Police in Copenhagen are to continue stop and search zones for the next two weeks following a spate of knife violence in the Danish capital.

Published: 6 January 2023 13:27 CET
A file photo of police working in Copenhagen. A stop-and-search zone has been extended in parts of the city due to knife violence. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

January 2nd saw two more stabbings in a location where the Nørrebro and Frederiksberg districts merge. The violence occurred despite elevated police presence and a special stop-and-search policy implemented in the wake of five earlier stabbings in the Nørrebro and Nordvest areas during the Christmas holidays. 

Copenhagen Police have confirmed the stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”) will continue for the next two weeks.

The stop-and-search will now continue until 6pm on January 19th.

Since the searches began December 29th, police say 120 people have been searched, turning up 13 stabbing weapons and leading to five charges. 

The number of weapons found during the searches justifies their continuation, senior officer Lars-Ole Karlsen of Copenhagen Police said in a statement.

“We have therefore decided to extend the visitation zone by two weeks to prevent further episodes and to ensure public safety,” he said.

“The new incidents are part of a comprehensive investigation that has been initiated after the stabbings that have taken place since Christmas Eve,” he said.

Police believe several of the stabbings are between young men associated with criminal circles. However, there is so far no sign of a conflict between longstanding organised crime groups.

A map of the area covered by the visitation zone can be found here.

CRIME

No bank robberies happened in Denmark in 2022

For the first time in recorded history, Denmark went a full year without a bank robbery in 2022.

Published: 3 January 2023 12:23 CET
Not a single bank robbery was committed in Denmark last year. 

The national interest organisation for banks, Finans Danmark, released the positive crime statistic on Tuesday and trade union for the financial sector Finansforbundet was quick to praise it.

“It’s nothing less than fantastic. Because it’s a very extreme burden on staff every time it happens,” the union’s deputy chairperson Steen Lund Olsen said in a statement.

The number of bank robberies in Denmark has generally been low in recent years, with an average number under 10 each year since 2017.

Those numbers contrast to the rate of bank robberies at the turn of the century, when 221 bank robberies – almost 2 every 3 days – were committed in 2000.

One explanation for the trend is the move from banks away from having cash vaults on site. According to Finansforbundet, Denmark’s largest lender Danske Bank has just one vault in Copenhagen and one in Aarhus.

Several other factors can also be credited for the low number of bank robberies in recent years, said Michael Busk-Jepsen, director of digitisation at Finans Danmark.

“This is a coordinated effort that has taken place over many years, including camera surveillance, alarm systems, stronger cooperation with the police and limitation of cash holdings,” he said.

Some 12 industrial injury cases are currently ongoing related to PTSD from bank robberies between 2002 and 2018, according to the Finansforbundet union.

Although bank staff in Denmark did not suffer a robbery last year, they are still subjected to other hazards at work including threats and violence. These are increasingly in digital form.

“There are still staff – particularly in customer-facing roles – who receive abuse via email or telephone. Staff who are threatened in both virtual and physical meetings. That is unacceptable,” Olsen said.

