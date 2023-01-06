Police extend Copenhagen stop-and-search following knife attacks 

January 2nd saw two more stabbings in a location where the Nørrebro and Frederiksberg districts merge. The violence occurred despite elevated police presence and a special stop-and-search policy implemented in the wake of five earlier stabbings in the Nørrebro and Nordvest areas during the Christmas holidays.

Copenhagen Police have confirmed the stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”) will continue for the next two weeks.

The stop-and-search will now continue until 6pm on January 19th.

Since the searches began December 29th, police say 120 people have been searched, turning up 13 stabbing weapons and leading to five charges.

The number of weapons found during the searches justifies their continuation, senior officer Lars-Ole Karlsen of Copenhagen Police said in a statement.

“We have therefore decided to extend the visitation zone by two weeks to prevent further episodes and to ensure public safety,” he said.

“The new incidents are part of a comprehensive investigation that has been initiated after the stabbings that have taken place since Christmas Eve,” he said.

Police believe several of the stabbings are between young men associated with criminal circles. However, there is so far no sign of a conflict between longstanding organised crime groups.

A map of the area covered by the visitation zone can be found here.

