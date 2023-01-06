Danish health authorities say no need for new Covid-19 vaccination programme

The Health Authority said in a statement on Friday that it did not consider additional vaccinations to be necessary at the current time.

“Uptake for vaccinations for both influenza and Covid-19 during the autumn vaccination campaign was very high – especially for the most vulnerable groups – and the protection against illness and death provided by the Covid-19 vaccines is still very good,” the authority said.

“At the current time, there is therefore no sign of falling immunity and need for more vaccinations,” it stated.

READ ALSO: Over 1.5 million Danes vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 during late 2022

The announcement from the Health Authority comes at a time when Covid-19 infections in Denmark are reported to be increasing.

Older age groups in particular have seen rising infection numbers in recent weeks. A weekly trend report published national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) on Thursday said that the overall death rate in Denmark in recent weeks had been higher than expected.

SSI said this winter’s “triple epidemic” — widespread infections with Covid-19, influenza, and RSV — are likely to blame, having hit elderly populations particularly hard.

Despite this, no additional booster vaccinations are needed beyond those already available, the Danish Health Authority said.

More vaccination may, however, become relevant later in the winter. The Health Authority said in the statement that it was following data related to vaccine effectiveness closely, especially in relation to older and vulnerable groups.

Health authorities continue to emphasise the importance of staying home if you feel sick.

Elderly persons and those at risk of serious illness with Covid-19 are advised to keep a lateral flow (rapid) test at home so that they can access treatment quickly if they are infected, the Health Authority said in the statement.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China