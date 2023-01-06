Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

Danish health authorities say no need for new Covid-19 vaccination programme

The Danish public is sufficiently protected against Covid-19 through vaccination at the current time, meaning there is no need for a renewed vaccine programme at the current time, the Danish Health Authority said on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 17:07 CET
Danish health authorities say no need for new Covid-19 vaccination programme
Danish health authorities see no need for a new Covid-19 vaccination programme at the current time. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The Health Authority said in a statement on Friday that it did not consider additional vaccinations to be necessary at the current time.

“Uptake for vaccinations for both influenza and Covid-19 during the autumn vaccination campaign was very high – especially for the most vulnerable groups – and the protection against illness and death provided by the Covid-19 vaccines is still very good,” the authority said.

“At the current time, there is therefore no sign of falling immunity and need for more vaccinations,” it stated.

READ ALSO: Over 1.5 million Danes vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 during late 2022

The announcement from the Health Authority comes at a time when Covid-19 infections in Denmark are reported to be increasing.

Older age groups in particular have seen rising infection numbers in recent weeks. A weekly trend report published national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) on Thursday said that the overall death rate in Denmark in recent weeks had been higher than expected.

SSI said this winter’s “triple epidemic” — widespread infections with Covid-19, influenza, and RSV — are likely to blame, having hit elderly populations particularly hard. 

Despite this, no additional booster vaccinations are needed beyond those already available, the Danish Health Authority said.

More vaccination may, however, become relevant later in the winter. The Health Authority said in the statement that it was following data related to vaccine effectiveness closely, especially in relation to older and vulnerable groups.

Health authorities continue to emphasise the importance of staying home if you feel sick. 

Elderly persons and those at risk of serious illness with Covid-19 are advised to keep a lateral flow (rapid) test at home so that they can access treatment quickly if they are infected, the Health Authority said in the statement.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Danish agency reopens compensation cases for rashes after Covid-19 vaccination

Five patients whose claims for compensation were rejected after they developed skin rashes following Covid-19 vaccination will have their cases reopened.

Published: 23 December 2022 10:05 CET
Danish agency reopens compensation cases for rashes after Covid-19 vaccination

The patients developed hives (nældefeber in Danish), also known as urticaria: a red, bumpy skin rash that can be physically painful, after receiving Covid-19 vaccination.

Their initial compensation claims were rejected but will now be looked at again, agency Danish Patient Compensation (Patienterstatningen) said in a statement on Friday.

The cases relate to chronic hives as a possible side effect of vaccination with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The rash is common and can occur following an infection or as a result of an allergic reaction to medication as well as insect bites or foods.

The compensation agency has reviewed 13 rejected claims and will reopen 5 of those claims, it said.

The agency has also decided to take a second look at a case of tinnitus as a side effect of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. A total of eight such rejected claims were reviewed.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was only used for a limited time in the Danish national Covid-19 vaccination programme before being withdrawn. The Moderna and Pfizer jabs were the primary vaccines in the programme.

The director of the Danish Patient Compensation, Karen-Inger Bast, said that new knowledge is continually emerging in relation to the side effects.

“We reopen cases if it proves that patients might have the right to compensation after all. So they don’t need to keep themselves updated,” she said in the statement.

“The next step will be to assess whether patients have, for example, developed hives to such a serious extent that it can give compensation,” she said.

People with ongoing side effects are encouraged by Danish Patient Compensation to contact the agency.

“If you have a serious side effect, please contact us. That might be something like chronic hives or tinnitus with reduced hearing that coincided with having the vaccine,” she said.

READ ALSO: Over 1.5 million Danes vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 during late 2022

SHOW COMMENTS