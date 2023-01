Relief at the pump and meter — gas prices at new low

European gas prices have dipped to their lowest level since November 2021, newswire Ritzau reports.

“The many consumers who use gas to heat their homes are feeling the effects. But all of us can actually also feel it in the form of lower electricity prices,” says Søren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank. “It’s actually quite a big boost to the personal finances of some of those who have been hardest hit over the past year.”

According to Kristensen, we have an unusually warm winter and robust gas reserves in Germany to thank for the falling prices.

However, gas prices remain eye-wateringly high compared to historic levels — on January 4th, a megawatt-hour of energy costs 64.83 euros, more than triple the price at the beginning of 2021.

Cyber attack on Danish Armed Forces

On December 8th, all Danish Armed Forces websites shut down suddenly. Now, agency officials say the 11 hour outage was the result of a cyber attack, broadcaster DR reports.

It took officials four hours to realize a ‘DDoS’ cyber attack, “in which thousands of computers simultaneously send requests to the same servers, which then crash due to the overload,” was to blame, DR writes. Until then, officials believed the shutdown to be due to a technical error.

Experts say the reaction time from the Danish Armed Forces doesn’t inspire confidence.

“You [the user] knew something was wrong after four minutes, but it took the Defense several hours to find out what it was. That’s not good,” Jan Lemnitzer, associate professor in cyber security at Copenhagen Business School, tells DR. “It is thought-provoking that when the same thing happened to the Swedish Defense Force the week before, it took them less than ten minutes to both detect and defeat the attack.”

Danish journalist can return to Ukraine

Matilde Kimer, DR’s correspondent to Russia and Ukraine, has been unable to report from Ukraine since August 2022 when the Ukrainian security service cancelled her press accreditation. As of January 4th, her right to report from Ukraine has been restored — without explanation.

Kilmer’s reinstatement comes after months of lobbying from both DR and Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmusen.

Kimer travelled to Kyiv in early December to meet with the Ukrainian security service, where she was told some of her social media posts appeared to sympathize with Russia.

DR writes that “Kimer said she was told at the meeting that the Ukrainian security service would reassess her case if she said ‘yes’ to writing what they call “good stories” about Ukraine. At the same time, she was to use the material that the security service would make available to her. Matilde Kimer refused to do so.”

Tivoli to demolish fatal ride

Beginning next week, Aarhus amusement park Tivoli Friheden will dismantle the rollercoaster that killed a 14-year-old girl last summer, according to newspaper Århus Stiftsidende.

The Danish Technological Institute is still investigating the cause of the accident, which also injured a 13-year-old boy.

