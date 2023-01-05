Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Denmark considers Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China

Denmark’s health minister Sophie Løhde has asked the national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute to assess whether travellers entering the country from China should be asked to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

Published: 5 January 2023 10:14 CET
Denmark considers Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China
Denmark is yet to decide whether to reintroduce a Covid-19 test requirement for travellers from China. Illustration photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Løhde asked for the agency to address the question after the EU’s crisis response organ IPCR recommended a test requirement for travel from China.

“I have today [Wednesday, ed.] asked the State Serum Institute to assess whether measures in other EU countries in relation to a testing requirement for travellers from China are relevant in a Danish context – including testing waste water from aircraft landed from China,” she said in a statement.

“When this assessment has been submitted by SSI, I will provide further orientation,” she said.

Infection rates in the Asian country are high after it abolished its ‘zero Covid’ policy in late 2022, although no precise numbers are available.

Several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy and the UK, have already introduced testing requirements, while Denmark’s neighbour Sweden on Thursday announced a similar step.

The United States, Canada, India, South Korea and Taiwan have also put testing rules in place.

Despite the growing list of countries to have made the move, Denmark has no reason to introduce a testing requirement for incoming travellers for China, according to Christian Wejse, senior physician and professor in global medicine at Aarhus University.

“It’s difficult to see what significance it would have. There’s already widespread infection with coronavirus currently in Denmark, and it’s with the Omicron variant like in China, so I actually find it hard to see the benefit,” Wejse told news wire Ritzau.

“It could be done [without major logistic obstacles, ed.] and it’s not a large burden to place on travellers in relation to houw much we’ve tested in the past,” he added.

“But I think it’s important to look at what would come out of it. What would it lead to and is it something that can improve health in Denmark and prevent us getting more infections in Denmark?”, he said.

“I think you have to say that the effects of such a test system on this are minimal,” he said.

The only situation in which Wejse said he could see reason in demanding negative Covid tests for travel from China would be if a new concerning variant emerged in the Asian country.

“But even if there were new variants from China, I find it hard to see how it would make sense,” he said.

A major interest organisation for businesses in Denmark said it supported following recommendations issued by the authorities.

“But it would be a large advantage for everyone to take coordinated steps in the Schengen area related to any testing and other measures,” Peter Thagesen, deputy director for global trade and investment with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), told Ritzau in a written comment.

“That would make it easier for travellers – business and tourist alike,” he said.

“Generally it is important to stress that we are pleased China has opened up to the rest of the world,” he added.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Danes defy increased living costs for holidays in warmer climes

Higher living costs have not prevented Danish holidaymakers from seeking faraway, warm destinations this winter, but summer 2023 could see more budget-conscious travel.

Published: 2 January 2023 12:59 CET
Danes defy increased living costs for holidays in warmer climes

The cost of living crisis has so far had little impact on Danes’ enthusiasm for long distance travel to warm and exotic holiday destinations, broadcaster DR writes.

The first winter season in three years without major Covid-19 travel restrictions has seen packages to countries such as Mauritius and Thailand sold out, travel agencies Bravo Tours and Spies said.

Denmark’s biggest travel agency, TUI, said it had seen a huge spike in sales of trips to the Maldives, Mauritius, Zanzibar and Dubai.

“These are luxurious products we are offering. A trip to the Maldives might have an average price of 36,000 kroner. The trend is certainly that we still want to travel,” the company’s acting head of media communications Kike Wiese told DR.

Copenhagen Airport said it expected 8.5 million passengers during the winter season – a figure that falls a little short of the 10 million which was normal in pre-Covid years.

This is likely to be due to airlines still working to catch up from the hit they took during the coronavirus crisis, and not a lack of demand, according to DR’s report.

“We expect 2023 to be the year in which we are very busy at the airport all year round, whereas previous years have started somewhat quietly,” Copenhagen Airport commercial director Peter Korsgaard told DR.

Bravo Tours said it was at the same level as pre-pandemic business activity and its main obstacle was a shortage of flights.

“We have problems with there not being enough flights at the moment. Especially to Thailand, a lot of flights are sold out because airlines have simply not got up and running again. They still need pilots and stewardesses after corona,” CEO of Bravo Tours Peder Hornshøj told DR.

Although travel habits do not currently appear to be impacted by higher living costs, that could change in coming seasons, Hornshøj predicted.

“On top of the pandemic, a lot of people have given it a bit extra economically, for example with things like better hotels or facilities. But I also think we are going to see many people wanting to go on holiday but also save a bit, so the cheaper destinations will probably be popular in the summer,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS