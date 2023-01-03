For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Gas prices at lowest level since last winter, questions over what will replace job centres and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 3 January 2023 09:06 CET
Flowers at the statue of Danish journalist and author Lise Nørgaard in Roskilde. Nørgaard died on January 1st aged 105. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The Prime Minister’s New Year speech, Danes travel far from home in midwinter and other news from Denmark on Monday.
Published: 2 January 2023 08:58 CET
