TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Gas prices at lowest level since last winter, questions over what will replace job centres and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 3 January 2023 09:06 CET
Flowers at the statue of Danish journalist and author Lise Nørgaard in Roskilde. Nørgaard died on January 1st aged 105. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Gas prices hit lowest level since February 2022 

The price of gas was yesterday afternoon at its lowest level for almost a year.

Warm weather across Europe at the end of 2022 has pushed prices down, analyst Kristian Rune Poulsen of Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau.

“Since the cold weather ended in December, we’ve seen a remarkable price drop on the European gas exchange,” Poulsen said.

The price of gas in the last week of 2022, between Christmas and New Year, was lower than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Ritzau writes.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s not enough gas in the world’: Can Europe keep the heating on this winter?

Lack of Danish language skills holds back police trainees

Denmark’s police training institution Politiskolen says it is experiencing a decline in the number of applicants as well as an increasing number of would-be officers who fail its admissions exam.

A lack of sufficient Danish language skills are often the reason candidates don’t pass admission, the leader of the Police trade union Politiforbundet, Heino Kegel, tells Ritzau.

Kegel says that Danish lessons could be made an integrated part of the police training itself as a solution to the problem.

“If we don’t soften the admission requirements, we should look at whether the training programme should be longer so that it could give the Danish competencies needed to perform the role,” he said.

National register of home values is ‘full of errors’

Accredited inspectors say that a database used by tax authorities to collect information on the value of homes is full of inaccuracies, broadcaster DR reports.

The Danish Tax Authority uses information stored on the national register BBR (Bygnings- og Boligregistret) to value homes, and is scheduled to undertake 1.5 million such valuations this year. The assessments matter because they are used to calculate property tax.

A number of inspectors whose credentials allow them to make the valuations spoke to DR. One said that, during the work, they “experience a multitude of errors and omissions” and that this was “becoming the norm rather than the exception”.

Municipalities in dark over post-job centre plans

The government has announced the abolition of municipal job centres, tasked with ensuring people on unemployment benefits follow the requirements aimed at helping them get back on to the labour market.

But municipalities say they have so far not been informed as to how this work is to be done once job centres are closed. The local authorities want to retain responsibility for the area in its new form.

No specific plans have been set out according to Peter Rahbæk Juel, the leader of the labour market section of the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), who was speaking in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

READ ALSO: Denmark to abolish job centres in overhaul of unemployment system

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

The Prime Minister’s New Year speech, Danes travel far from home in midwinter and other news from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 2 January 2023 08:58 CET
Lise Nørgaard, creator of legendary television series Matador, dies aged 105

The journalist and author Lise Nørgaard has died at the remarkable age of 105, broadcaster DR reports this morning in a “breaking” alert stretching the width of its homepage.

Nørgaard created Matador, the 1970s TV series loved by millions of Danes. Matador is still hugely popular to this day, decades after its release, and has had a huge cultural impact over the years.

You can read a little more in this earlier article about why Nørgaard and Matador mean so much to Denmark.

New car sales fell by 20 percent in 2022

Supply problems were a key factor in a significant drop in the number of new cars sold last year, according to data from industry organisation De Danske Bilimportører.

Issues with supply made it difficult for car dealerships to meet demand, resulting in the disappointing figures.

Microchips, needed to control cars’ electrics, were one of the harder components to come by.

“But we’ve been through the worst challenges and longest delivery times, so we look forward to a more stable 2023,” the organisation’s CEO Mads Rørvig said.

Danes continue to travel to far-flung holiday destinations

The cost of living crisis has so far had little impact on Danes’ enthusiasm for long distance travel to warm and exotic holiday destinations, DR writes.

The first winter season in three years without major Covid-19 travel restrictions has seen packages to countries such as Mauritius and Thailand sold out, travel agencies Bravo Tours and Spies said.

Copenhagen Airport said it expected 8.5 million passengers during the winter season – a figure that falls a little short of the 10 million which was normal in pre-Covid years. This is likely to be due to airlines still working to catch up from the hit they took during the coronavirus crisis, and not a lack of demand, according to DR’s report.

Frederiksen sticks to promise to scrap public holiday in New Year speech

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday gave the traditional New Year’s Day speech which the government leader records at official residence Marienborg for broadcast on January 1st.

In the speech, Frederiksen said that a plan to scrap the Great Prayer Day holiday was still a policy of the new government, despite its apparent unpopularity.

READ ALSO: How can Denmark earn money by abolishing a public holiday?

She said that the Danish public must prepare to “produce more” to meet the challenges of war in Europe, the climate crisis and domestic difficulties.

We’ll have more detail on the contents of Frederiksen’s speech in an article today.

