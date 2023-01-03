Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Gas prices hit lowest level since February 2022

The price of gas was yesterday afternoon at its lowest level for almost a year.

Warm weather across Europe at the end of 2022 has pushed prices down, analyst Kristian Rune Poulsen of Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau.

“Since the cold weather ended in December, we’ve seen a remarkable price drop on the European gas exchange,” Poulsen said.

The price of gas in the last week of 2022, between Christmas and New Year, was lower than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Ritzau writes.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s not enough gas in the world’: Can Europe keep the heating on this winter?

Lack of Danish language skills holds back police trainees

Denmark’s police training institution Politiskolen says it is experiencing a decline in the number of applicants as well as an increasing number of would-be officers who fail its admissions exam.

A lack of sufficient Danish language skills are often the reason candidates don’t pass admission, the leader of the Police trade union Politiforbundet, Heino Kegel, tells Ritzau.

Kegel says that Danish lessons could be made an integrated part of the police training itself as a solution to the problem.

“If we don’t soften the admission requirements, we should look at whether the training programme should be longer so that it could give the Danish competencies needed to perform the role,” he said.

National register of home values is ‘full of errors’

Accredited inspectors say that a database used by tax authorities to collect information on the value of homes is full of inaccuracies, broadcaster DR reports.

The Danish Tax Authority uses information stored on the national register BBR (Bygnings- og Boligregistret) to value homes, and is scheduled to undertake 1.5 million such valuations this year. The assessments matter because they are used to calculate property tax.

A number of inspectors whose credentials allow them to make the valuations spoke to DR. One said that, during the work, they “experience a multitude of errors and omissions” and that this was “becoming the norm rather than the exception”.

Municipalities in dark over post-job centre plans

The government has announced the abolition of municipal job centres, tasked with ensuring people on unemployment benefits follow the requirements aimed at helping them get back on to the labour market.

But municipalities say they have so far not been informed as to how this work is to be done once job centres are closed. The local authorities want to retain responsibility for the area in its new form.

No specific plans have been set out according to Peter Rahbæk Juel, the leader of the labour market section of the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), who was speaking in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

READ ALSO: Denmark to abolish job centres in overhaul of unemployment system