Danish queen says she is ‘hurt’ by rift over titles

Denmark's Queen Margrethe said on Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles.

Published: 1 January 2023 10:06 CET
Queen Margrethe gives a New Year's speech at Amalienborg Castle 2022
Queen Margrethe gives a New Year's speech at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, Saturday 31st December 2022. Photo: Keld Navntoft Ritzau/Scanpix

The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer be able to use the title of prince and princess after January 1st.

She has said the decision was intended to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20 — born from Joachim’s first marriage — and Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, to live normal lives without royal obligations.

But the decision sparked unprecedented royal drama in Copenhagen, with an enraged Prince Joachim seeing it as a snub.

Speaking in a televised New Year’s address on Saturday, the queen said: “That the relationship with Prince Joachim and (his wife) Princess Marie has run into difficulties hurts me”.

“Difficulties and disagreements can arise in any family, including mine. The whole country has witnessed this”, she said.

She added that she was “sure that the family can enter the new year together with confidence, understanding and new courage”.

After the queen’s announcement in September, Joachim’s first wife Alexandra told tabloid B.T. she was “shocked”, while her eldest son Nikolai told media he was “very bewildered”.

Meanwhile Joachim’s wife Princess Marie said the couple’s relationship with Crown Prince Frederik — heir apparent to the throne — and his Australian-born wife Mary was “complicated”.

The outpourings have sparked surprise in the Scandinavian country, coming just days after the hugely popular royal family had celebrated the queen’s 50th anniversary on the throne with pomp and smiles.

The queen’s move followed a trend among other European royal families to slim down their monarchies, including in Sweden and in Britain.

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary to visit homeland Australia with children

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is to visit Australia, the country of her birth, with her children for the first time for five years.

Published: 23 November 2022 17:24 CET
Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary to visit homeland Australia with children

The visit will be part of a private Christmas visit in December, the royal palace said in a statement. Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, will also travel to Australia.

Although Crown Princess Mary has visited Australia within the last five years, her children have not accompanied her on any of the more recent visits.

Strict travel curbs in Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic reduced options for the Danish royals to visit Mary’s homeland.

Crown Princess Mary was born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson and is originally from Tasmania. She met Crown Prince Frederik during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

The couple married in 2004, with Mary taking the title of Crown Princess and automatically receiving Danish citizenship.

The palace did not give details as to the length of the upcoming visit or where in Australia the family are scheduled to travel to.

