COST OF LIVING

Survey: Danes say inflation is taking a toll on their well-being and relationships

In a survey carried out by the Danish Consumer Council, almost one in four Danes surveyed answered that they have had difficulty sleeping within the past year due to rising prices.

Published: 31 December 2022 10:45 CET
Depression
According to a survey conducted by the Danish Consumer Council, around one in four respondents reported experiencing difficulty sleeping in the past year because of inflation. Photo by Nik Shuliahin / Unsplash

Furthermore, 10 percent stated that they have failed to visit friends and family in another part of the country, and one in five answered that the pressure on their financial situation had affected their close relationships.

Anja Philip of the Consumer Council is worried by the survey’s findings.

She believes Danish politicians should find measures to help those hardest hit by inflation.

“If we enter a negative spiral, where the mental health of more and more people is also affected, then we’ll get a cocktail which can be quite toxic for our society,” she says.

Rasmus Lund-Nielsen, the Moderates’ spokesperson for children and well-being, said he is concerned about the figures, especially when it comes to children who live in homes where the parents are arguing or otherwise have problems because of their finances.

“There is quite clear evidence for a connection between financial concerns and the quality you can provide in the upbringing of your children,” he said.

COST OF LIVING

How much will rising prices cost Danish families each month?

The cost of living crisis in Europe – and Denmark – is far from over. According to a new estimate, Danish families could end up paying several thousand kroner extra each month in 2023 due to rising prices.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:06 CET
How much will rising prices cost Danish families each month?

The high inflation levels that have plagued the Danish economy in 2022 could spill over into the next year.

At least that’s what Camilla Schjølin Poulsen, an economist at PFA Pension, the largest privately owned life insurance company in the country, believes.

Compared to 2021, a typical Danish family has had to find an extra 4,000 kroner in their monthly budget in order to keep up with higher expenses for heating, electricity, petrol, food, and other day-to-day items this year, TV 2 reports.

The monthly toll of inflation in 2023

According to a calculation from PFA, in 2023, a Danish family will need to find 6,000 kroner more per month if they are to continue to keep up with price growth.

“With the inflation that the central bank and De Økonomiske Vismænd institution expect, it is not unrealistic that a typical Danish family should expect to pay an additional 2,000 kroner every month. So, a total of 6,000 kroner more for everyday items compared to the price level in 2021,” the PFA calculation states.

The calculation is based on an average family of four with a car that runs on petrol and a detached house heated with natural gas.

According to the PFA, those living in a home connected to the district heating network have seen a less extensive increase in their bill in the past year.

Overall inflation

The PFA states that inflation in Denmark has amounted to approximately eight percent over the whole of 2022.

The country’s central bank believes it will end up at four percent next year, while the De Økonomiske Vismænd institution expects it to amount to 5.1 percent.

In times not characterized by crises, inflation tends to be between one and two percent per year.

