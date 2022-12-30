For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
When are Denmark’s public holidays in 2023?
If you're using your time off to plan some of your holiday activities for 2023, then it's always a good idea to check the dates of the public holidays, and the days they fall on.
Published: 30 December 2022 15:13 CET
In this article, we will go through all the public holidays in 2023 and note the days they fall on. Photo by Mariana B. / Unsplash
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
Key law changes in Denmark in 2023 that you need to know about
Several new laws and rule changes are expected to enter into force or go through consideration in Denmark next year. The Local has compiled a list of the most important ones.
Published: 30 December 2022 11:21 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments