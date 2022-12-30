For members
DANISH TRADITIONS
New Year’s Eve in Denmark: How to celebrate in style
With no coronavirus restrictions in place, Danes will once again be able to freely participate in many of the country's much-loved New Year's traditions in 2022.
Published: 30 December 2022 10:52 CET
While the celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditionally, New Year's Eve in Denmark is marked by wild parties and popular customs. Photo by Myriam Zilles / Unsplash
What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Demark?
Every year, a number of Danes buy illegal fireworks online, despite the fact that the explosives put both the postal service and consumers at risk. These are the rules on the safe use of fireworks in Denmark.
Published: 29 December 2022 11:20 CET
