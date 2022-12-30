Read news from:
DANISH TRADITIONS

New Year’s Eve in Denmark: How to celebrate in style

With no coronavirus restrictions in place, Danes will once again be able to freely participate in many of the country's much-loved New Year's traditions in 2022.

Published: 30 December 2022 10:52 CET
New Year celebration
While the celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditionally, New Year's Eve in Denmark is marked by wild parties and popular customs. Photo by Myriam Zilles / Unsplash

While the New Year’s Eve celebrations of 2020 and 2021 were somewhat restricted due to the pandemic, traditionally, New Year’s Eve in the country is characterized by wild parties and a number of widely-loved customs.

For many Danes, this New Year’s Eve will once again involve gathering with friends to eat a meticulously-prepared three-course meal and follow time-honoured traditions before drinking and partying into the night.

While major cities like Copenhagen and Aarhus will be crowded with partygoers again, many others will celebrate the occasion with close friends and family at home.

Regardless of your celebration preferences, The Local has compiled a list of Denmark’s most popular traditions for celebrating New Year’s Eve that are likely to take place this year.

The 90th Birthday

Also known as Dinner for One, this 1963 black-and-white comedy sketch is shown year after year in Danish homes as the old year draws to an end. The skit enjoys high popularity in Germany and Scandinavia – especially Denmark and Sweden.

Don’t forget to join in with the catchphrases: “The same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?”

“The same procedure as every year, James!”

The Queen’s speech

As is the case every year, Queen Margrethe will address the nation at 6 pm on December 31st, just as the New Year’s Eve celebrations begin to peak.

The annual message often includes ethical and cultural issues, and the monarch also tends to accentuate the need for solidarity in Danish society.

It is also customary for the Queen to express her gratitude to Danish service members stationed abroad.

When Queen Margrethe signs off with her famous “God save Denmark” (Gud bevare Danmark) line, it will be time for dinner.

Jump into the New Year

Another broadly enjoyed custom – when the big moment comes, many Danes will get up on a chair so that they can literally jump into the new year.

Things might get a little risky for your ankles and your furniture after all that schnapps, but hey, it’s a special evening, so go for it – just try not to knock over any tables!

Fireworks

Fireworks are still very popular in Denmark. As the evening progresses, expect to see (and hear) a steadily increasing flow of fireworks set off by those who can’t wait for the chimes of midnight.

At midnight, the crescendo of fireworks climaxes into a thundering pyrotechnic show – expect the sound of firecrackers to keep the skies alive well into the early morning hours.

Note: Almost 180 Danes were admitted to the emergency room due to accidents related to fireworks on New Year’s Eve of 2021-2022, so exercise caution if you’re joining the fireworks party.

Godt nytår!

DANISH TRADITIONS

What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Demark?

Every year, a number of Danes buy illegal fireworks online, despite the fact that the explosives put both the postal service and consumers at risk. These are the rules on the safe use of fireworks in Denmark.

Published: 29 December 2022 11:20 CET
What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Demark?

Each year during the winter holiday season, PostNord discovers that some Danes order fireworks through the postal service, even though that is not permitted.

Sometimes, the fireworks transported through the country are also illegal and fall outside industry supervision.

According to the HR manager at PostNord, Hans Erik Lindkvist, PostNord has registered an increase in the number of finds of illegal fireworks, TV 2 reports.

“Getting hurt or being afraid of getting hurt are not nice feelings…

“In the worst case, the consequence is that you as an employee can be injured if there are fireworks in a package that ignite or explode,” he told TV2 ØSTJYLLAND.

Furthermore, according to the Danish Customs Authority, a record number of illegal fireworks have been stopped on their way into the country this year – a whopping 1.7 tonnes, mainly from Eastern Europe.

However, according to Karsten Nielsen, director of the Fireworks Industry Association, only around 10-15 percent of all illegal fireworks bought are actually seized.

So, with fireworks being one of the most debated topics in Denmark in recent days, what are the rules for purchasing and using them?

Rules for purchasing and using fireworks

In Denmark, you can legally purchase fireworks as early as mid-December (as you will note by the numerous advertisements showing up at that time). Stores sell fireworks from December 15th until December 31st.

However, as a private person, unless you acquire special professional permission, you can legally use fireworks only within a short 6-day-long time window – from December 27th to January 1st.

You’ll be able to buy fireworks from major retailers (such as, for example, Bauhaus) or from speciality fireworks shops that open to do business in the said period.

All companies that sell fireworks in the country must have a so-called CE number, which must also be printed on the fireworks they sell.

The CE number shows that the fireworks sold meet the safety requirements set forward by the Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen), which guarantees that the product in question is legal.

The authority is also in charge of testing out fireworks each year in an effort to minimize the risk associated with setting them off.

Be wary of buying fireworks from actors who don’t have a CE number, as many illegal fireworks find their way into the country each year. As stated beforehand, customs officers have already seized 1.7 tonnes of such products.

Also, remember that it is illegal to bring fireworks into Denmark even if the product is considered legal in the country where you acquired it.

Each year, the Safety Technology Authority also runs a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the risks and potential injuries associated with fireworks.

This year’s campaign notes that 178 Danes were admitted to the emergency room due to accidents related to fireworks on New Year’s Eve of 2021-2022.

You can find the authority’s detailed advice on how to use fireworks safely here (in Danish).

