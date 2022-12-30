New Year’s Eve in Denmark: How to celebrate in style

While the New Year’s Eve celebrations of 2020 and 2021 were somewhat restricted due to the pandemic, traditionally, New Year’s Eve in the country is characterized by wild parties and a number of widely-loved customs.

For many Danes, this New Year’s Eve will once again involve gathering with friends to eat a meticulously-prepared three-course meal and follow time-honoured traditions before drinking and partying into the night.

While major cities like Copenhagen and Aarhus will be crowded with partygoers again, many others will celebrate the occasion with close friends and family at home.

Regardless of your celebration preferences, The Local has compiled a list of Denmark’s most popular traditions for celebrating New Year’s Eve that are likely to take place this year.

The 90th Birthday

Also known as Dinner for One, this 1963 black-and-white comedy sketch is shown year after year in Danish homes as the old year draws to an end. The skit enjoys high popularity in Germany and Scandinavia – especially Denmark and Sweden.

Don’t forget to join in with the catchphrases: “The same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?”

“The same procedure as every year, James!”

The Queen’s speech

As is the case every year, Queen Margrethe will address the nation at 6 pm on December 31st, just as the New Year’s Eve celebrations begin to peak.

The annual message often includes ethical and cultural issues, and the monarch also tends to accentuate the need for solidarity in Danish society.

It is also customary for the Queen to express her gratitude to Danish service members stationed abroad.

When Queen Margrethe signs off with her famous “God save Denmark” (Gud bevare Danmark) line, it will be time for dinner.

Jump into the New Year

Another broadly enjoyed custom – when the big moment comes, many Danes will get up on a chair so that they can literally jump into the new year.

Things might get a little risky for your ankles and your furniture after all that schnapps, but hey, it’s a special evening, so go for it – just try not to knock over any tables!

Fireworks

Fireworks are still very popular in Denmark. As the evening progresses, expect to see (and hear) a steadily increasing flow of fireworks set off by those who can’t wait for the chimes of midnight.

At midnight, the crescendo of fireworks climaxes into a thundering pyrotechnic show – expect the sound of firecrackers to keep the skies alive well into the early morning hours.

Note: Almost 180 Danes were admitted to the emergency room due to accidents related to fireworks on New Year’s Eve of 2021-2022, so exercise caution if you’re joining the fireworks party.

Godt nytår!