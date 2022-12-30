Read news from:
CRIME

Dubai court authorizes extradition of Brit charged with tax fraud in Denmark

A Dubai court Thursday authorised the extradition of a British national wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro tax fraud in Denmark, authorities said, ahead of a further ruling by a higher court.

Published: 30 December 2022 08:33 CET
Dubai
A court in Dubai has authorised the extradition of a British national who is wanted in connection with an alleged tax fraud worth 1.7 billion euros in Denmark. Photo by ZQ Lee / Unsplash

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal in September rejected an extradition request by Denmark.

The Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Thursday, according to the media office of Dubai’s government.

“The Dubai Court of Appeal has issued a ruling to extradite Sanjay Shah, a British citizen, to Denmark… for alleged fraud and money laundering,” it said in a statement.

Horizons & Co, a firm representing Shah, noted that “today’s decision confirms that Mr Shah can be extradited from the UAE”.

Shah will not be extradited immediately.

“We now have 30 days in which to appeal today’s judgement in the Court of Cassation, the highest Court in the UAE,” said Horizons & Co’s Managing Partner Ali Al Zarooni.

Case details

“The decision of the Court of Cassation, which we anticipate in the next two months, will be final,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to domestic media in the United Arab Emirates. He was arrested under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March.

“It has required a sustained effort from Danish diplomacy to reach this point and a constructive cooperation with the Emirati authorities,” Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish news agency Ritzau.

“Hopefully, today we have come a big step closer to bringing Sanjay Shah to justice.”

Police in Denmark issue warning over illegal taxis

The police in East Jutland have once again received reports about pirate taxis operating in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:39 CET
Police in Denmark issue warning over illegal taxis

Roughly a week ago, the police issued a warning, asking people not to get into pirate taxis (that is, illegal or unauthorised taxis).

However, the authorities were forced to repeat their warning on Thursday, as the police have received two similar reports about fraud in connection with pirate taxi fares in Aarhus in the past 24 hours.

The police in East Jutland re-issued their warning in their daily report on Thursday.

Two cases of fraud

On the night of Tuesday around midnight, a 23-year-old man, who was going home to Solbjerg, and a 40-year-old man, who was driven home to his residence in Skødstrup, were defrauded.

At the end of their taxi trips, the men attempted to pay by credit card, and both had trouble making card payments in the taxi.

The following day, the aggrieved parties realised that they had been robbed of several thousand kroner, according to the police.

“We urge once again that you never take a pirate taxi home – no matter how tempting it may be. Plan in advance how to get home from the city if you don’t have the opportunity to get a real taxi on the busiest Christmas nights.

“Unfortunately, we see several examples of young people being cheated out of many thousands of kroner,” the warning from the East Jutland Police states.

The police are investigating the cases more closely and would like to hear from other people who may have experienced similar fraud involving failed Dankort payments after a trip home from the city in a pirate taxi.

Previous cases and fraud details

Around December 20th, multiple people decided to use a taxi to get home due to the cold winter weather, which ended up being a pirate taxi, and the customers involved were defrauded.

Victims stated that the pirate taxi looked like an ordinary taxi from the outside with all the taxi signs on the side and a glowing taxi sign, the newspaper Aarhus lokalavisen reports.

The type of fraud was the same as the one reported on Thursday. When paying, the customers were informed that an error had occurred, and they were asked to re-enter their card code several times.

That resulted in the customers discovering that their accounts were credited for several thousand kroner the next day.

