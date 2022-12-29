Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DANISH TRADITIONS

What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Demark?

Every year, a number of Danes buy illegal fireworks online, despite the fact that the explosives put both the postal service and consumers at risk. These are the rules on the safe use of fireworks in Denmark.

Published: 29 December 2022 11:20 CET
Fireworks
Despite strict rules and risks to postal workers and consumers, a number of Danes continue to buy illegal fireworks online every year. Photo by Alexander Kagan / Unsplash

Each year during the winter holiday season, PostNord discovers that some Danes order fireworks through the postal service, even though that is not permitted.

Sometimes, the fireworks transported through the country are also illegal and fall outside industry supervision.

According to the HR manager at PostNord, Hans Erik Lindkvist, PostNord has registered an increase in the number of finds of illegal fireworks, TV 2 reports.

“Getting hurt or being afraid of getting hurt are not nice feelings…

“In the worst case, the consequence is that you as an employee can be injured if there are fireworks in a package that ignite or explode,” he told TV2 ØSTJYLLAND.

Furthermore, according to the Danish Customs Authority, a record number of illegal fireworks have been stopped on their way into the country this year – a whopping 1.7 tonnes, mainly from Eastern Europe.

However, according to Karsten Nielsen, director of the Fireworks Industry Association, only around 10-15 percent of all illegal fireworks bought are actually seized.

So, with fireworks being one of the most debated topics in Denmark in recent days, what are the rules for purchasing and using them?

Rules for purchasing and using fireworks

In Denmark, you can legally purchase fireworks as early as mid-December (as you will note by the numerous advertisements showing up at that time). Stores sell fireworks from December 15th until December 31st.

However, as a private person, unless you acquire special professional permission, you can legally use fireworks only within a short 6-day-long time window – from December 27th to January 1st.

You’ll be able to buy fireworks from major retailers (such as, for example, Bauhaus) or from speciality fireworks shops that open to do business in the said period.

All companies that sell fireworks in the country must have a so-called CE number, which must also be printed on the fireworks they sell.

The CE number shows that the fireworks sold meet the safety requirements set forward by the Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen), which guarantees that the product in question is legal.

The authority is also in charge of testing out fireworks each year in an effort to minimize the risk associated with setting them off.

Be wary of buying fireworks from actors who don’t have a CE number, as many illegal fireworks find their way into the country each year. As stated beforehand, customs officers have already seized 1.7 tonnes of such products.

Also, remember that it is illegal to bring fireworks into Denmark even if the product is considered legal in the country where you acquired it.

Each year, the Safety Technology Authority also runs a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the risks and potential injuries associated with fireworks.

This year’s campaign notes that 178 Danes were admitted to the emergency room due to accidents related to fireworks on New Year’s Eve of 2021-2022.

You can find the authority’s detailed advice on how to use fireworks safely here (in Danish).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DANISH TRADITIONS

The dark story behind the large stick piles found in Denmark’s forests

Residents of eastern Lolland in Denmark have thrown sticks and branches into the same pile for centuries. There's a chilling reason behind the practice.

Published: 28 December 2022 14:26 CET
The dark story behind the large stick piles found in Denmark's forests

Visitors of the Hyde Forest near Sakskøbing in south-eastern Lolland seldom leave it before following an ancient tradition – throwing a branch on the large pile of sticks, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reports.

According to folk tales, if you fail to do so, the ghost of an evil forest ranger will follow you home.

The custom has led to a huge pile of branches forming on the forest floor over the centuries, which has been named “Stikhokken” (literally, a heap of sticks).

The pile is located in the privately owned Hyde Forest, but it is right next to a path used by forest walkers.

The superstition behind it tracks back to the time when fears of being haunted were a very important thing in the day-to-day life of people, Marie Brinch, an archaeologist at the Lolland-Falster Museum, told TV 2.

“It remains huge to this day, (it’s) at least three meters high because people throw branches on it when they pass by to this day,” Brinch noted.

The grim event behind the superstition

The Stikhokken was first mentioned 150 years ago, but according to tradition, it is around 400 years old.

Its origin is related to 1653 or 1657 when a local forest ranger was killed in the forest by a poacher.

However, as the forest ranger was very unpopular with the local population, they left his body to rot on the forest floor. The decision would end up haunting the forest.

“The forest ranger’s ghost began to haunt the forest. According to tradition, the locals decided to stop this by throwing branches on his grave. It prevented the spirit from coming up, and it is the same pile of branches that lies there to this day,” Brinch explained.

The archaeologist noted that the large pile of branches and the ground beneath it have not been studied archaeologically and that the date from the myth has yet to be studied academically.

But the tradition seems to be very old, according to the archaeologist.

Below you can see a photo of the stick pile in question. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natascha (@nats_detgodeliv)

Other stick piles

The “stick pile” phenomenon is also present in several other places in Denmark and the Nordic countries.

For example, there is a similar custom of throwing branches in Vendsyssel in West Jutland and similar practices in Sweden.

“What all the stories have in common is that they involve places where murders or suicides have occurred… Death which is somehow outside the norms of society. In Sweden, it also involved protection against ghosts,” Brinch noted, adding that, in Sweden, there is an example of a story in which children’s ghosts were occurring – and the branches were supposed to make the haunting stop.

She added that she recently heard many stories about similar piles. Furthermore, she noted that the story of the Stikhokken got a lot of attention when she mentioned it in a series of posts on Twitter.

Brinch believes that superstition appeals to something in all of us.

“I think there are many of us who like the fact that there are still things in this world that we cannot fully explain. It’s kind of nice that there’s still some mystery left in our world, which otherwise has become devoid of magic,” she concluded.

SHOW COMMENTS