For members
DANISH TRADITIONS
What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Demark?
Every year, a number of Danes buy illegal fireworks online, despite the fact that the explosives put both the postal service and consumers at risk. These are the rules on the safe use of fireworks in Denmark.
Published: 29 December 2022 11:20 CET
Despite strict rules and risks to postal workers and consumers, a number of Danes continue to buy illegal fireworks online every year. Photo by Alexander Kagan / Unsplash
DANISH TRADITIONS
The dark story behind the large stick piles found in Denmark’s forests
Residents of eastern Lolland in Denmark have thrown sticks and branches into the same pile for centuries. There's a chilling reason behind the practice.
Published: 28 December 2022 14:26 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments