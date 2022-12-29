What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Demark?

Each year during the winter holiday season, PostNord discovers that some Danes order fireworks through the postal service, even though that is not permitted.

Sometimes, the fireworks transported through the country are also illegal and fall outside industry supervision.

According to the HR manager at PostNord, Hans Erik Lindkvist, PostNord has registered an increase in the number of finds of illegal fireworks, TV 2 reports.

“Getting hurt or being afraid of getting hurt are not nice feelings…

“In the worst case, the consequence is that you as an employee can be injured if there are fireworks in a package that ignite or explode,” he told TV2 ØSTJYLLAND.

Furthermore, according to the Danish Customs Authority, a record number of illegal fireworks have been stopped on their way into the country this year – a whopping 1.7 tonnes, mainly from Eastern Europe.

However, according to Karsten Nielsen, director of the Fireworks Industry Association, only around 10-15 percent of all illegal fireworks bought are actually seized.

So, with fireworks being one of the most debated topics in Denmark in recent days, what are the rules for purchasing and using them?

Rules for purchasing and using fireworks

In Denmark, you can legally purchase fireworks as early as mid-December (as you will note by the numerous advertisements showing up at that time). Stores sell fireworks from December 15th until December 31st.

However, as a private person, unless you acquire special professional permission, you can legally use fireworks only within a short 6-day-long time window – from December 27th to January 1st.

You’ll be able to buy fireworks from major retailers (such as, for example, Bauhaus) or from speciality fireworks shops that open to do business in the said period.

All companies that sell fireworks in the country must have a so-called CE number, which must also be printed on the fireworks they sell.

The CE number shows that the fireworks sold meet the safety requirements set forward by the Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen), which guarantees that the product in question is legal.

The authority is also in charge of testing out fireworks each year in an effort to minimize the risk associated with setting them off.

Be wary of buying fireworks from actors who don’t have a CE number, as many illegal fireworks find their way into the country each year. As stated beforehand, customs officers have already seized 1.7 tonnes of such products.

Also, remember that it is illegal to bring fireworks into Denmark even if the product is considered legal in the country where you acquired it.

Each year, the Safety Technology Authority also runs a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the risks and potential injuries associated with fireworks.

This year’s campaign notes that 178 Danes were admitted to the emergency room due to accidents related to fireworks on New Year’s Eve of 2021-2022.

You can find the authority’s detailed advice on how to use fireworks safely here (in Danish).