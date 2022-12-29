Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COST OF LIVING

How much will rising prices cost Danish families each month?

The cost of living crisis in Europe – and Denmark – is far from over. According to a new estimate, Danish families could end up paying several thousand kroner extra each month in 2023 due to rising prices.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:06 CET
Groceries
The high levels of inflation in the Danish economy in 2022 could continue into the following year. Photo by Eduardo Soares / Unsplash

The high inflation levels that have plagued the Danish economy in 2022 could spill over into the next year.

At least that’s what Camilla Schjølin Poulsen, an economist at PFA Pension, the largest privately owned life insurance company in the country, believes.

Compared to 2021, a typical Danish family has had to find an extra 4,000 kroner in their monthly budget in order to keep up with higher expenses for heating, electricity, petrol, food, and other day-to-day items this year, TV 2 reports.

The monthly toll of inflation in 2023

According to a calculation from PFA, in 2023, a Danish family will need to find 6,000 kroner more per month if they are to continue to keep up with price growth.

“With the inflation that the central bank and De Økonomiske Vismænd institution expect, it is not unrealistic that a typical Danish family should expect to pay an additional 2,000 kroner every month. So, a total of 6,000 kroner more for everyday items compared to the price level in 2021,” the PFA calculation states.

The calculation is based on an average family of four with a car that runs on petrol and a detached house heated with natural gas.

According to the PFA, those living in a home connected to the district heating network have seen a less extensive increase in their bill in the past year.

Overall inflation

The PFA states that inflation in Denmark has amounted to approximately eight percent over the whole of 2022.

The country’s central bank believes it will end up at four percent next year, while the De Økonomiske Vismænd institution expects it to amount to 5.1 percent.

In times not characterized by crises, inflation tends to be between one and two percent per year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Danish electricity companies blasted for ‘borrowing money from consumers’

The Danish Consumer Council (Forbrugerrådet Tænk) recently called out energy companies for acting as banks by charging consumers in advance during an energy crisis.

Published: 28 December 2022 10:17 CET
Danish electricity companies blasted for 'borrowing money from consumers'

Four out of five Danes are looking for ways to save money due to the high electricity prices, according to a recent Consumer Council survey.

Electricity prices have gone up throughout the country. Still, not a single electricity company promotes the option of paying for actual electricity consumption ​​on their website (arrear payments) despite several of them offering the option to customers, the Consumer Council warns.

The organisation is critical of such behaviour, noting that it amounts to “bad information for the consumer,” which in some cases has resulted in customers getting bills of up to three times more than their actual consumption.

“Consumers de facto act as banks for the companies. We can see that the amounts collected are often significantly higher than what has been used,” Consumer Council chief Mads Reinholdt told TV 2.

Survey results

In the Consumer Council’s survey, 30 out of 40 contacted energy companies responded.

It is possible to pay for actual rather than expected consumption at 10 of the 40 companies the Council reached out to.

However, nine of the ten do not advertise the option, and several companies also require a credit rating or fee from their customers before they allow them to pay for their actual usage, TV 2 reports.

The survey also showed that 53 percent of Danish consumers prefer arrears payments, while 34 percent prefer advance payments.

One of the country’s largest energy companies, Andel Energi, says that the majority of their customer base already pays for actual consumption. Therefore, they believe there is no need to promote the option.

“Generally, we have always invoiced in arrears, and we continue to do so. This, of course, means that a very large proportion of our customers are currently on (the) arrears (model),” a manager in the company, Jack Kristensen, stated.

“Unless the customer wants something else, they will basically be set up with arrears payments,” Kristensen added, noting that all new customers pay for actual consumption.

Risk associated with advance payments

Mads Reinholdt warns that consumers who pay for electricity in advance cannot get their money back if an electricity company goes bankrupt.

“They take on the entire risk by paying for a product they never received. It is completely unreasonable. If a company goes bankrupt, consumers risk not getting their money back,” he warned.

The energy crisis also means that companies are at greater risk of bankruptcy, so the risk is, therefore, even greater for consumers, who already pay more for electricity, the Consumer Council noted.

SHOW COMMENTS