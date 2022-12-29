For members
COST OF LIVING
How much will rising prices cost Danish families each month?
The cost of living crisis in Europe – and Denmark – is far from over. According to a new estimate, Danish families could end up paying several thousand kroner extra each month in 2023 due to rising prices.
Published: 29 December 2022 13:06 CET
The high levels of inflation in the Danish economy in 2022 could continue into the following year. Photo by Eduardo Soares / Unsplash
