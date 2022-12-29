Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

How Danish police are boosting efforts to catch speeding motorists

The Danish police are now increasing the number of automatic speed control (ATK) vehicles and getting other new equipment to strengthen their efforts against motorists who drive too fast.

Published: 29 December 2022 09:25 CET
Speeding
The police are increasing their use of automatic speed control (ATK) vehicles and acquiring new equipment to more effectively target speeding motorists. Photo by Denny Müller / Unsplash

The new ATK vehicles have already been put into use.

According to a press release published on Thursday, the police are expanding their total number of ATK vehicles from 82 to a total of 107. They’re also getting new speed control boxes.

This should allow the police to get better at intervening against motorists who do not comply with the speed limits.

“We know excessive speed is a factor in four out of 10 fatal accidents. If we are to achieve our goal of fewer traffic fatalities, it is crucial that we all make as much progress on this as we can”, the head of the traffic police at the Central and West Zealand Police, Thomas Tarpgaard, stated.

The new model of the ATK vehicles also contains a number of improvements compared to the previous model.

“We’ll have a better opportunity to photograph motorcyclists who drive too fast. At the same time, the camera also has a higher resolution, so we’ll get better images to work with. And the comfort in the vehicles has also improved, which will be good for our staff”, Tarpgaard added.

What is automatic traffic control (ATK)?

As the Danish police explain on their website, automatic traffic control (ATK) refers to speed control carried out by one of the police’s speed cameras or the Road Directorate’s boxes.

When using ATK, police do not stop road users on the spot but send a notification to motorists afterwards. There is no continuous monitoring of all road users – the police only take a photo if the speed limit is exceeded.

In the autumn of 2018, the Roads Directorate also launched an experiment with boxes (fixed ATK stands).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Copenhagen police step up patrols after Christmas stabbing incidents

A series of stabbings in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg during the Christmas holiday period has led the police to strengthen their presence on the streets.

Published: 28 December 2022 12:55 CET
Copenhagen police step up patrols after Christmas stabbing incidents

At the same time, an extensive investigation will be launched, and the police will look into whether additional measures are necessary, the Copenhagen Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

“It is very worrying, and therefore a comprehensive investigation is being launched. In addition to that, we are massively ramping up presence in the affected areas – local police are present every day in the said areas,” deputy police inspector Knud Hvass said.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been five stabbings – most recently on Tuesday evening, when two young men were stabbed in Indre Nørrebro.

However, there is nothing to suggest a connection between the violent incidents for the moment, and it is too early to conclude whether the stabbings are gang-related, the police added.

Deputy police inspector Knud Hvass stresses that ordinary citizens have no reason to be uneasy.

“There is no indication that the perpetrators went after random victims,” Hvass noted but added that the police were still “investigating whether there may be a connection (between the stabbings).”

SHOW COMMENTS