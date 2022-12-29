How Danish police are boosting efforts to catch speeding motorists

The new ATK vehicles have already been put into use.

According to a press release published on Thursday, the police are expanding their total number of ATK vehicles from 82 to a total of 107. They’re also getting new speed control boxes.

This should allow the police to get better at intervening against motorists who do not comply with the speed limits.

“We know excessive speed is a factor in four out of 10 fatal accidents. If we are to achieve our goal of fewer traffic fatalities, it is crucial that we all make as much progress on this as we can”, the head of the traffic police at the Central and West Zealand Police, Thomas Tarpgaard, stated.

The new model of the ATK vehicles also contains a number of improvements compared to the previous model.

“We’ll have a better opportunity to photograph motorcyclists who drive too fast. At the same time, the camera also has a higher resolution, so we’ll get better images to work with. And the comfort in the vehicles has also improved, which will be good for our staff”, Tarpgaard added.

What is automatic traffic control (ATK)?

As the Danish police explain on their website, automatic traffic control (ATK) refers to speed control carried out by one of the police’s speed cameras or the Road Directorate’s boxes.

When using ATK, police do not stop road users on the spot but send a notification to motorists afterwards. There is no continuous monitoring of all road users – the police only take a photo if the speed limit is exceeded.

In the autumn of 2018, the Roads Directorate also launched an experiment with boxes (fixed ATK stands).