DANISH TRADITIONS

The dark story behind the large stick piles found in Denmark’s forests

Residents of eastern Lolland in Denmark have thrown sticks and branches into the same pile for centuries. There's a chilling reason behind the practice.

Published: 28 December 2022 14:26 CET
Sticks
Visitors to the Hyde Forest in south-eastern Lolland typically follow the tradition of throwing a branch on the pile of sticks before leaving the forest. Legend says that if you don't, the ghost of an evil forest ranger will follow you home. Photo by David Boca / Unsplash

Visitors of the Hyde Forest near Sakskøbing in south-eastern Lolland seldom leave it before following an ancient tradition – throwing a branch on the large pile of sticks, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reports.

According to folk tales, if you fail to do so, the ghost of an evil forest ranger will follow you home.

The custom has led to a huge pile of branches forming on the forest floor over the centuries, which has been named “Stikhokken” (literally, a heap of sticks).

The pile is located in the privately owned Hyde Forest, but it is right next to a path used by forest walkers.

The superstition behind it tracks back to the time when fears of being haunted were a very important thing in the day-to-day life of people, Marie Brinch, an archaeologist at the Lolland-Falster Museum, told TV 2.

“It remains huge to this day, (it’s) at least three meters high because people throw branches on it when they pass by to this day,” Brinch noted.

The grim event behind the superstition

The Stikhokken was first mentioned 150 years ago, but according to tradition, it is around 400 years old.

Its origin is related to 1653 or 1657 when a local forest ranger was killed in the forest by a poacher.

However, as the forest ranger was very unpopular with the local population, they left his body to rot on the forest floor. The decision would end up haunting the forest.

“The forest ranger’s ghost began to haunt the forest. According to tradition, the locals decided to stop this by throwing branches on his grave. It prevented the spirit from coming up, and it is the same pile of branches that lies there to this day,” Brinch explained.

The archaeologist noted that the large pile of branches and the ground beneath it have not been studied archaeologically and that the date from the myth has yet to be studied academically.

But the tradition seems to be very old, according to the archaeologist.

Below you can see a photo of the stick pile in question. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natascha (@nats_detgodeliv)

Other stick piles

The “stick pile” phenomenon is also present in several other places in Denmark and the Nordic countries.

For example, there is a similar custom of throwing branches in Vendsyssel in West Jutland and similar practices in Sweden.

“What all the stories have in common is that they involve places where murders or suicides have occurred… Death which is somehow outside the norms of society. In Sweden, it also involved protection against ghosts,” Brinch noted, adding that, in Sweden, there is an example of a story in which children’s ghosts were occurring – and the branches were supposed to make the haunting stop.

She added that she recently heard many stories about similar piles. Furthermore, she noted that the story of the Stikhokken got a lot of attention when she mentioned it in a series of posts on Twitter.

Brinch believes that superstition appeals to something in all of us.

“I think there are many of us who like the fact that there are still things in this world that we cannot fully explain. It’s kind of nice that there’s still some mystery left in our world, which otherwise has become devoid of magic,” she concluded.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Are New Year’s fireworks becoming less popular in Denmark?

Denmark has a long tradition of celebrating the New Year with fireworks that stretches as far back as the 17th century. However, a recent poll shows that many Danes want stricter fireworks rules.

Published: 27 December 2022 12:12 CET
Are New Year's fireworks becoming less popular in Denmark?

With New Year’s celebrations right around the corner, fireworks are once again becoming a hot topic in Denmark.

The country is believed to have celebrated New Year with a bang for centuries, as gunpowder was allegedly lit on the occasion as far back as the 17th century when Sweden besieged Copenhagen.

As The Local explained in an earlier article, during the siege, canons were fired three times on New Year’s Day in a sign of resilience and defiance.

Furthermore, in the pause between the canon shots, soldiers and residents in Copenhagen fired their own weapons.

The colourful display of fireworks is a key aspect of the tradition, but the loud noises they produce may have been the initial purpose behind their use. It is believed that the bangs were intended to frighten away evil spirits as people entered a new year.

While many Danes enjoy fireworks, in recent years, calls for stricter fireworks regulations have become more vocal.

Half of Danes want tighter regulations

Fireworks season is underway again – from December 27th (and up to January 1st), it is allowed to set off fireworks in Denmark.

However, half of Danes think that the time period for the legal use of fireworks should be further shortened, according to a survey that Kantar Gallup has carried out for the insurance company Gjensidige.

This is due, among other things, to considerations for pets, the environment, and climate.

“This says a lot about the times we live in, where nature and the environment have gained a much greater focus,” Henrik Sagild at Gjensidige noted in a press release.

Some critics also point to the risk of personal injury. The Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen) has – once again – launched a campaign to encourage the safe use of fireworks.

Last year, 178 people were injured by fireworks – 24 of them seriously. That’s far too many, according to the director of the Fireworks Industry Association, Karsten Nielsen.

At the same time, Nielsen points to the fact that the number of accidents should be viewed in relation to the actual number of fireworks used.

“The Danes light 100 million fuses in connection with celebrating the New Year. Is it (note: 24) a big or a small number (of accidents)? I think it is a relatively small number,” Nielsen added.

Tests carried out

The sale of fireworks in Denmark began on December 15th. Every year, the Safety Authority tests out the fireworks items that come into the market in the run-up to the New Year.

This year’s test shows that even if you buy your fireworks legally, you cannot always expect them to work properly.

In fact, out of 147 different firework items that were tested, one in three was faulty.

According to Nielsen, however, accidents are especially prominent in the use of illegal fireworks.

“It’s just as easy to get hold of as it is to scratch your back. I can send an email this afternoon, and then it will be at my address on Thursday,” he noted.

Nielsen believes that stronger efforts must be made to remove illegal fireworks from the market.

