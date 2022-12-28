Copenhagen police step up patrols after Christmas stabbing incidents

At the same time, an extensive investigation will be launched, and the police will look into whether additional measures are necessary, the Copenhagen Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

“It is very worrying, and therefore a comprehensive investigation is being launched. In addition to that, we are massively ramping up presence in the affected areas – local police are present every day in the said areas,” deputy police inspector Knud Hvass said.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been five stabbings – most recently on Tuesday evening, when two young men were stabbed in Indre Nørrebro.

However, there is nothing to suggest a connection between the violent incidents for the moment, and it is too early to conclude whether the stabbings are gang-related, the police added.

Deputy police inspector Knud Hvass stresses that ordinary citizens have no reason to be uneasy.

“There is no indication that the perpetrators went after random victims,” Hvass noted but added that the police were still “investigating whether there may be a connection (between the stabbings).”