CRIME

Copenhagen police step up patrols after Christmas stabbing incidents

A series of stabbings in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg during the Christmas holiday period has led the police to strengthen their presence on the streets.

Published: 28 December 2022 12:55 CET
Copenhagen Danish flag
The recent occurrence of stabbings has prompted the police to increase their presence on the streets. Photo by Audric Wonkam / Unsplash

At the same time, an extensive investigation will be launched, and the police will look into whether additional measures are necessary, the Copenhagen Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

“It is very worrying, and therefore a comprehensive investigation is being launched. In addition to that, we are massively ramping up presence in the affected areas – local police are present every day in the said areas,” deputy police inspector Knud Hvass said.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been five stabbings – most recently on Tuesday evening, when two young men were stabbed in Indre Nørrebro.

However, there is nothing to suggest a connection between the violent incidents for the moment, and it is too early to conclude whether the stabbings are gang-related, the police added.

Deputy police inspector Knud Hvass stresses that ordinary citizens have no reason to be uneasy.

“There is no indication that the perpetrators went after random victims,” Hvass noted but added that the police were still “investigating whether there may be a connection (between the stabbings).”

CRIME

Thieves take advantage of holiday absences in Denmark

Christmas Day is traditionally the day during the holiday season when most burglaries are reported in Denmark. So far, that trend seems to hold true this year as well.

Published: 26 December 2022 12:46 CET
Across the country, police recorded 78 burglaries on December 25th – the highest number this Christmas season but the lowest in years, the police told Ritzau on Monday morning.

The number is less than half compared to 2019, when 169 burglaries were registered, and far below the 227 burglaries reported on the same day in 2018.

The number of burglaries is also lower than in 2020 and 2021, when 79 and 89 homes were broken into by thieves on Christmas Day, respectively. However, those years are not a great benchmark, as many people celebrated Christmas at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The police emphasize that it is difficult to imagine that the number of robberies this Christmas will come close to the level of previous years.

The number of burglaries usually peaks on Christmas Day. It can vary from year to year, depending on when people return home from Christmas celebrations with friends and family.

Absences increase risk

However, as many people are working between Christmas and New Year this year, more people are probably taking a short holiday.

“There is a greater risk of burglary when you are not at home,” Christian Berthelsen at the National Police of Denmark said.

In addition, there are indications that it has become more difficult to be a burglar in Denmark these days.

“It is difficult to guess the reason for the decrease in burglaries. We believe people have become better at insuring themselves. There have been awareness campaigns over several years, and many people have become good at helping each other out.

“This applies, for example, to neighbours, who keep an eye on the residential areas and react to anything suspicious. And the police also focus on that,” he said.

