Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Rising prices force Danes to postpone dental appointments

Danes are prioritising food and heating over dental care, according to a new survey of dentists in Denmark.

Published: 27 December 2022 13:37 CET
Dental care
According to a recent survey, around 70 percent of dentists say that patients are delaying or cancelling appointments more frequently than usual. Photo by Jonathan Borba / Unsplash

Seven out of ten dentists believe that patients are postponing or cancelling their dental appointments more often than usual, according to a new survey carried out by the Dental Association among 622 dental clinics throughout the country.

Furthermore, approximately 90 percent of dentists who participated in the poll believe inflation is to blame.

A high number of cancelled appointments

The dental clinic Holmberg in Vordingborg is particularly affected by the cancellations, clinic manager Lone Hansen noted.

“We have more cancellations now than we have had before. Normally we’re fully booked in December, but now we get cancellations every single day,” she added.

Hansen believes that a large proportion of patients are cancelling this year because they cannot afford dental care.

“We hear from patients who call and say that they have to postpone their appointment because they have received a high gas or electricity bill that they did not expect,” she accentuated.

“Deeply worrying”

Susanne Kleist of the Danish Dental Association thinks it’s frightening that Danes cannot maintain the regularity of appointments that is important for good dental health.

“It is deeply worrying for our health that people are opting out of regular check-ups because of their personal finances,” she said.

“We have never seen anything so extreme. Not even during corona or other crises…

“Patients run the risk of having to treat a problem that could have been prevented. They’re simply worse off as patients,” Kleist told DR.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Danish safety agency finds defects in ‘one in three’ fireworks

Firework products tested prior to sale in December 2022 were commonly defective, according to the Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen).

Published: 21 December 2022 17:28 CET
Danish safety agency finds defects in 'one in three' fireworks

Annual testing by the agency found that as many as one in three firework products were defective, the Authority said in a press statement.

The agency tested 147 different products and found that a third had a defect of some form.

Half of the defects were so serious that the product was removed from the market, while the other half were “okay after taking action”. This might mean improving markings or instructions on the product, but in some cases the importer or merchant chose to withdraw these products too.

“We prioritise firework testing highly in consideration of consumer safety,” Safety Technology Authority director Maibrit Brandt said.

“Fireworks are generally a product that comprise a risk and every year we unfortunately find a significant amount that don’t live up to standards,” she said.

Denmark restricts the sale of fireworks so they can be purchased from December 15th until New Year’s Eve and set off from December 27th to January 1st.

READ ALSO: Why does Denmark go so crazy for New Year’s Eve fireworks?

But the safety agency also tested smaller fireworks that can be used indoors and are approved for sale year-round, it said in the statement.

It found that the smaller types can also have defects that make them unfit for sale.

“There’s a risk with all fireworks and you should therefore be alert when you use them and check the safety instructions, including the distance you need to keep from the firework,” Brandt said.

“If you want to prevent eye injuries it’s also a good idea to wear safety glasses, both outdoors and indoors,” she said.

Fireworks that failed safety tests in 2022 are listed on the website Produkter.dk. Consumers can also report fireworks using the website if they experience defects or problems when using them.

SHOW COMMENTS