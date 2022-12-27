Read news from:
Interest rate spike to affect thousands of Danish homeowners from the New Year

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners with CITA loans will have to pay a higher interest rate from the New Year. For most, the increase will be around 2.4 percentage points.

Published: 27 December 2022 15:21 CET
Starting from the New Year, many homeowners with so-called CITA loans will see a notable increase in their interest rates. Photo by Bruce Mars / Unsplash

Realkredit Danmark and the Danish bank Arbejdernes Landsbank announced the news on Tuesday after a new interest rate was set for the loans of around 200,000 homeowners.

In the so-called CITA loans, the interest rate is adjusted every six months according to what is called the CITA interest rate. The new interest rates come into force on January 1st, 2023.

FlexKort loans at Realkredit Danmark and F card loans at Totalkredit both fall under the said category.

Historically high interest rate level

According to Arbejdernes Landsbank, the new interest rates from the New Year will be an average of 2.9 percent. Before the New Year, it was 0.5 percent.

The lowest interest rate from the turn of the year will be 2.74 percent, while the highest interest rate will amount to 3.16 percent.

The interest on the loans will thus end up at the highest level since they were introduced in 2013, according to the chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank Jeppe Juul Borre.

At Realkredit Danmark, approximately three out of four borrowers will end up with an interest rate of just under 3 percent.

There, it has been calculated that the new interest rate will total between 2 and 3 billion kroner in interest payments for Danish homeowners next year.

“It is something that the individual borrower can naturally feel at a time when there is already pressure on the household budget from high inflation.

“Ultimately, this will also hurt activity in the Danish economy,” chief economist at Realkredit Danmark Christian Hilligsøe Heinig said, according to DR.

The fight against inflation

The rise in interest rates is due to the central bank raising interest rates in an attempt to bring down inflation.

The rising interest rate is supposed to lead demand to fall.

“This is a sign that when we see monetary policy tightening, it is something that affects companies and households very directly,” chief analyst Sune Malthe-Thagaard at Totalkredit said, according to Ritzau.

Swedish investor weighs in on financial risks in 2023

What will 2023 be like? What will happen to inflation? How will the war in Ukraine affect the economy going forward? Here's what Swedish investor Christer Gardell, founder and CEO of the fund Cevian Capital, has to say.

Published: 26 December 2022 09:11 CET
Looking back on 2022, Gardell believes that the stock market has gotten a little better at taking a beating – compared to two decades ago.

“Once we were out of the pandemic, inflation, energy prices, and a war in the immediate area hit. That is quite a lot of uncertainty at once. If this had happened 20 years ago, there would have been total panic in the stock market. So, the stock market has gotten a little better, I think, at taking a beating.

“During all the strange years when money has cost nothing, quite a few bubbles have been inflated in the system, strange companies that earn nothing and barely have any operations still valued in the billions… And we got strange phenomena like cryptocurrencies and these SPAC companies (special purpose acquisition companies)… Many of these bubbles have been scrubbed away in 2022,” Gardell said.

What will 2023 look like?

Gardell thinks 2023 might start off quite rocky.

“It could be quite dramatic at the beginning, I think. But the recession will surely go away in 2023. It is uncertain how the war in Ukraine will develop… If it escalates, it is a bad scenario, but if there were to be peace, it is clear that it would be favourable for the stock market.

“Those who should be worried are those who had borrowed heavily during the happy days when money was free – the real estate sector and private equity (venture capital companies), as well as telecom companies.

“Other companies that will have a hard time are companies close to consumers. In Sweden, the interest rates hit people immediately, as most people have short-term and variable interest rate loans. Then you have the energy prices. They have a strong dampening effect on purchasing behaviour. It is probably impossible to raise consumer prices anymore, as customers have no money. If you raise the prices, you lose too much volume.”

Inflation changes

The investor believes that the key challenges related to inflation have already been solved.

“We had a whole generation that didn’t know what inflation and interest rates were. Now they know. Now they know that money costs money…

“We see how shipping prices have started to fall, and many raw material prices have also fallen. So, I think the inflation problem is actually solved. The central bank (Riksbank) does not need to intervene anymore,” he concluded.

