Fire at nursing home in Ribe claims life of 79-year-old woman

The next of kin have been informed.

“The fire service, ambulance and police were at the scene of a fire at a nursing home in Ribe last night. The fire service was able to put out the fire quickly. Still, unfortunately, one resident died as a result of the fire,” the police wrote on Twitter.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“We plan to carry out an investigation there in the morning hours (of Saturday),” Ole Aamann of the local police said.

According to Aamann, one of the living rooms in the nursing home was damaged by fire.

The fire was reported at 1:09 am.