Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Denmark gives Ukraine 265 million kroner to help population during winter

The government has announced an “acute package” of 265 million kroner in spending that will aim to help Ukrainians get through the winter amid blackouts, water cut-offs and other hardships caused by Russian bombardments.

The Foreign Ministry announced the Danish aid in a statement.

The money will be spent on basic needs such as rent, clean water, warm clothes and electricity, the minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, said in the statement.

“Russia has systematically bombed the civil infrastructure in Ukraine to cause as much hardship as possible and break the Ukrainian resistance,” Jørgensen said.

Train breakdown causes smoke in carriage and hospitalisations

A carriage in an Intercity train bound for Jutland last night began to fill with smoke and a diesel-like smell, broadcaster DR reports.

Rail operator DSB’s press service was unable to say what the cause of the issue was when contacted last night by DR.

The train was stopped for half an hour and then let passengers off at Køge Nord Station just outside of Copenhagen, where several were attended to after feeling unwell.

Some were taken to hospital for further care, DSB said.

DSB policy allows passengers who suffer delays of over 30 minutes on journeys to claim compensation.

Major economic crime case scheduled for early 2024

One of Denmark’s two high courts, Østre Landsret, has scheduled a major trial for the beginning of 2024, it announced yesterday.

The money laundering case “Operation Greed” has been allocated 125 days beginning on January 23rd 2024 and finishing in October that year, news wire Ritzau reports.

The case will be one of the largest trials of economic crime and money laundering in Danish history. It goes back to an initial trial at Copenhagen City Court in 2018, and has now been appealed to the high court.

Santa’s on his way

It’s the day before Christmas Eve or lillejuleaften (“Little Christmas Eve”) as it’s known in Danish. This means it’s the last working day for most people before the Christmas holidays.

Christmas Eve itself is not an official holiday in Denmark, but many employers allow their staff to go home early or take the day off to celebrate with their families. This year it falls on a Saturday, of course.

Danish Christmas festivities generally take place on the 24th rather than the 25th. We’ve outlined the popular yuletide customs in Denmark here.

A very Merry Christmas to all our readers.