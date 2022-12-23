Read news from:
Denmark reduces national debt by 25 percent since 2021

The Danish national debt has fallen by as much as 25 percent since last year, according to figures from the country’s central bank.

Published: 23 December 2022 09:21 CET
Denmark has significantly reduced its national debt since last year, according to central bank figures. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s debt now corresponds to 11 percent of the country’s GDP, meaning around a quarter of the debt recorded in 2021 has been removed, new figures from Danmarks Nationalbank show.

The number is extraordinary and one of the lowest recorded for the metric, according to Kristian Skiver, senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv).

“The explanation for this is that the economy has come flying out of the coronavirus crisis with record-high employment and low unemployment,” Skriver said.

“Additionally, 2021 saw a positive trend on the stock market. That has benefited pension yields,” he said.

Low national debt means Denmark is better equipped to cope with an economic crisis than comparable countries, he said.

“A downturn will place a dampener on incomes and also make expenses increase for things like unemployment benefits,” Skiver said.

“This lower debt means we are better equipped,” he said.

COST OF LIVING

Has it become harder to pay for unforeseen costs in Denmark?

An increasing number of households in Denmark find it hard to make ends meet, meaning unforeseen bills and costs can be difficult to pay, according to a media report.

Published: 19 December 2022 16:18 CET
A ‘weak’ increase has been observed since 2021 in the number of people whose budgets are so tight that an unforeseen cost can bring their finances to the brink of collapse, broadcaster DR reports based on analysis from national data agency Statistics Denmark.

That means fewer people are confident they’d be able to cover the costs of things like emergency home repairs, a car breaking down or costly dental treatment.

The analysis is based on 6,000 interviews conducted from February to May this year and therefore does not take inflation in the latter part of this year into account.

Some 7.4 percent of the Danish population are “economically vulnerable” Statistics Denmark concluded, compared to 7 percent in 2021. That represents an increase from 398,000 to 422,000 people.

“I’m surprised the number hasn’t gone up more. My impression is that a lot more people are worse off,” Danske Bank economist and senior analyst Louise Aggerstrøm told DR, noting the results are based on subjective interview responses.

The proportion of people who said they wouldn’t be able to pay an unexpected cost of 10,000 kroner or more without borrowing was found to be 20 percent, but has nevertheless fallen compared to 2018, DR writes.

The relatively stable figures may represent a good level of savings in private economies, Aggerstrøm noted.

“We’ve been under strain but we are also coming from a period where Danes were good at saving up,” she said.

“That applies both before and after the Covid-19 epidemic,” she said.

