Danish agency reopens compensation cases for rashes after Covid-19 vaccination

Five patients whose claims for compensation were rejected after they developed skin rashes following Covid-19 vaccination will have their cases reopened.

Published: 23 December 2022 10:05 CET
Denmark's patient compensation agency is to reopen cases for a small number of patients who developed chronic rashes after being vaccinated against Covid-19. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The patients developed hives (nældefeber in Danish), also known as urticaria: a red, bumpy skin rash that can be physically painful, after receiving Covid-19 vaccination.

Their initial compensation claims were rejected but will now be looked at again, agency Danish Patient Compensation (Patienterstatningen) said in a statement on Friday.

The cases relate to chronic hives as a possible side effect of vaccination with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The rash is common and can occur following an infection or as a result of an allergic reaction to medication as well as insect bites or foods.

The compensation agency has reviewed 13 rejected claims and will reopen 5 of those claims, it said.

The agency has also decided to take a second look at a case of tinnitus as a side effect of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. A total of eight such rejected claims were reviewed.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was only used for a limited time in the Danish national Covid-19 vaccination programme before being withdrawn. The Moderna and Pfizer jabs were the primary vaccines in the programme.

The director of the Danish Patient Compensation, Karen-Inger Bast, said that new knowledge is continually emerging in relation to the side effects.

“We reopen cases if it proves that patients might have the right to compensation after all. So they don’t need to keep themselves updated,” she said in the statement.

“The next step will be to assess whether patients have, for example, developed hives to such a serious extent that it can give compensation,” she said.

People with ongoing side effects are encouraged by Danish Patient Compensation to contact the agency.

“If you have a serious side effect, please contact us. That might be something like chronic hives or tinnitus with reduced hearing that coincided with having the vaccine,” she said.

Recent Covid-19 booster jab offers good protection: Danish agency

The number of new registered cases of Covid-19 in Denmark is currently declining despite the cold weather providing more favourable conditions for the virus.

Published: 24 November 2022 18:30 CET
A weekly trend report from the national infectious disease control agency, State Serum Institute (SSI) shows that 3,781 people returned positive PCR tests for the coronavirus last week, compared to 4,247 the preceding week.

It should be noted that Denmark does not generally advise Covid-19 tests for those not at risk of severe illness from the virus.

Going further back, the number has almost halved, with 9,015 positive PCR tests registered during the week beginning October 10th.

The number of people with Covid-19 newly admitted to hospitals has also fallen, from 275 two weeks ago to 245 last week.

SSI has begun to include vaccine effectiveness as a new parameter in its weekly trend report.

According to the agency, people who have recently received a booster against Covid-19 are better protected against the virus than those who have not received a booster.

“Our analyses of the effect of the booster show that persons who received the fourth dose [second booster, ed.] prior to September 15th are well protected against hospital admission as a result of Covid-19,” SSI senior medical consultant Bolette Søborg said in a statement on the agency’s website.

The latest booster provides “around 75 percent better” protection against hospital admission compared to people who have received three doses,” she said.

