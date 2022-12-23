Danish agency reopens compensation cases for rashes after Covid-19 vaccination

The patients developed hives (nældefeber in Danish), also known as urticaria: a red, bumpy skin rash that can be physically painful, after receiving Covid-19 vaccination.

Their initial compensation claims were rejected but will now be looked at again, agency Danish Patient Compensation (Patienterstatningen) said in a statement on Friday.

The cases relate to chronic hives as a possible side effect of vaccination with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The rash is common and can occur following an infection or as a result of an allergic reaction to medication as well as insect bites or foods.

The compensation agency has reviewed 13 rejected claims and will reopen 5 of those claims, it said.

The agency has also decided to take a second look at a case of tinnitus as a side effect of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. A total of eight such rejected claims were reviewed.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was only used for a limited time in the Danish national Covid-19 vaccination programme before being withdrawn. The Moderna and Pfizer jabs were the primary vaccines in the programme.

The director of the Danish Patient Compensation, Karen-Inger Bast, said that new knowledge is continually emerging in relation to the side effects.

“We reopen cases if it proves that patients might have the right to compensation after all. So they don’t need to keep themselves updated,” she said in the statement.

“The next step will be to assess whether patients have, for example, developed hives to such a serious extent that it can give compensation,” she said.

People with ongoing side effects are encouraged by Danish Patient Compensation to contact the agency.

“If you have a serious side effect, please contact us. That might be something like chronic hives or tinnitus with reduced hearing that coincided with having the vaccine,” she said.

READ ALSO: Over 1.5 million Danes vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 during late 2022