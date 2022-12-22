UK government warns arrivals to ‘expect delays’ due to border force strike

As Christmas approaches, many people in Denmark will be packing up and heading towards family and friends to celebrate the festive period.

Danes celebrate Christmas on the 24th December and as this is on a Saturday this year, many people are working the longer week and travelling on Friday 23d December, making it one of the busiest travel days.

Travelling by road

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet), has said that it expects Christmas traffic to be quite steady in the days leading up to Christmas Eve, with traffic mainly moving via the E20 from the Copenhagen area over Fyn towards Jutland.

However, congestion is expected on the 23rd and 26th December. The roads agency warns of heavy traffic and queues across the country on the 23rd December between 11.00 and 14.00. The organisation recommends to avoid driving during these times on the 23rd, which the Danes call lillejuleaften (little Christmas Eve).

On Monday 26th December, traffic is expected in both directions between Jutland and Zealand and it is recommended to avoid driving between the busiest times of 11.00 and 15.00.

Tips for driving during potentially busy periods include keeping a close eye on the weather forecast (DMI), keeping up to date with traffic news, (Trafikinfo.dk or P4 Trafik radio station), having blankets, an ice scraper, shovel and something to drink in the car. Winter tyres are also recommended at this time of year.

Travelling by train

The S-train is operating as usual throughout Christmas, with a few adjustments to their timetables. The S-train will run every 20 minutes on the 24th, 25th and 26th December.

On 26th December there won’t be any night trains but the S-tog will run an hour longer than usual.

The Bx, E and H lines will not run on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th December but the other lines will be scheduled every 10 minutes. There won’t be any night trains, except on the 30th December but the S-trains will run an hour longer than usual.

On New Year’s Eve, you can take the S-train all night every 20 minutes, with the F line every 30 minutes.

On New Year’s Eve, all DSB outdoor ticket machines will be closed, to reduce the risk of vandalism, so you won’t be able to buy a ticket this way. You can instead buy a ticket on the DSB website or app, or use your Rejsekort. The ticket machines will be opened again on 1st January.

On the 1st January the S-trains will run every 20 minutes and every 10 minutes for the F line.

For regional trains, an updated Christmas timetable can be found on DSB’s website. It is worth noting that there are fewer regional trains during rush hour on the 23rd December but there will be trains running at night.

There won’t be any regional night trains on the 25th and 26th December. Usual timetables will be followed on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th December but again there are fewer trains during rush hour on these dates.

On 31st December, it is a typical Saturday timetable with trains at night but with less frequency. On 1st January, there will be a Sunday schedule with trains returning to their normal timetable on 2nd January.

Travelling by air

There are no expected disruptions at Denmark’s airports during the Christmas period but do allow plenty of time to check-in luggage, as it will be busier than usual.

It’s a good idea to pack wrapped Christmas presents in check-in luggage, so you don’t have to potentially open them at security if they need checking.

Those travelling from Denmark to the U.K. should also be aware that there could be serious disruptions with staff at six airports staging walkouts between the 23rd December and 26th December and 28th December to New Year’s Eve.

Weather

Snow, frost and high winds can affect travel, as happened on Christmas Eve last year, when the snow disrupted road traffic in several places in Denmark. However the Christmas forecast so far, looks set to be mild and non-disruptive.

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute DMI, the chance of a white Christmas due to Denmark’s December snowfall, looks highly unlikely.

During the week leading up to Christmas, the weather has changed to grey, windy and wet. The warmer temperature means that rain and sleet are expected, rather than snow and frost and if there is any localised snow, it will soon melt.

On Friday 23rd December, temperatures are expected to be between 2 and 6 degrees, with some rain or sleet.

On Christmas Eve, there may be some sun in the northern regions but elsewhere, a cloudy day is predicted, with some rain or sleet from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to be between 0 and 5 degrees, with North Jutland being the coldest area.

The 25th December is expected to be another cloudy day with some sun in the eastern regions and rain from the west. Temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees, with a fair to strong wind from the south.

Boxing Day is forecast to be cloudy and rainy with some sleet expected and temperatures reaching between 3 and 8 degrees. There will be fair to strong winds from the south, turning west.