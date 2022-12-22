Read news from:
UK government warns arrivals to ‘expect delays’ due to border force strike

The UK government has warned that people arriving into the country from Europe over Christmas should expect delays and disruption as border guards go on strike.

Published: 22 December 2022 11:22 CET
Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP

The UK Border Force begins a strike on Friday, December 23rd, that is expected to cause major delays and disruption at airports and some ports.

Travellers were warned in a statement: “While the government is taking action to minimise disruption, travellers due to arrive in the UK over the Christmas period are warned to expect delays and disruption over the strike action affecting border control.

“Passengers should be prepared for longer wait times and should check with their travel agents, tour operators and airlines/carriers about possible disruptions to their journey prior to travelling.

“Our eGates will continue to function as per normal and we encourage all those eligible to use them to do so, as the quickest and most efficient way to pass through border control.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents the majority of border staff at airports, has called a strike between December 23rd and 31st, not including December 27th.

It is part of a wave of strikes hitting the UK as workers including nurses, paramedics, postal staff and rail workers strike for pay rises to help them cope with the soaring cost of living.

The disruption is expected to be concentrated at airports, although the ferry port of Newhaven is also affected, and is likely to lead to extremely long queues at passport control – some are predicting waits of up to 10 hours.

Affected sites are; Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Heathrow Airport – Terminals 2,3,4,5, Manchester Airport and Port of Newhaven.

It could also cause some flight cancellations and delays if passengers are not able to disembark at UK airports – travellers are advised to check with their airline before going to the airport.

The UK government has drafted in some members of the military to help run passport control, but this is likely to be a very limited service. 

Those travelling to the UK should also be aware of significant disruption on the railways, also due to strike action. 

You can find full details of travel between France and the UK HERE, or head to Local sites in Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria and Denmark for the latest on travel.

TRAVEL NEWS

Everything you need to know about travel in Denmark for Christmas 2022

Christmas is one of the busiest times for travel. Here's the latest on how to travel safely and where you might face delays.

Published: 21 December 2022 14:21 CET
Updated: 22 December 2022 09:09 CET
As Christmas approaches, many people in Denmark will be packing up and heading towards family and friends to celebrate the festive period.

Danes celebrate Christmas on the 24th December and as this is on a Saturday this year, many people are working the longer week and travelling on Friday 23d December, making it one of the busiest travel days.

Travelling by road

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet), has said that it expects Christmas traffic to be quite steady in the days leading up to Christmas Eve, with traffic mainly moving via the E20 from the Copenhagen area over Fyn towards Jutland.

However, congestion is expected on the 23rd and 26th December. The roads agency warns of heavy traffic and queues across the country on the 23rd December between 11.00 and 14.00. The organisation recommends to avoid driving during these times on the 23rd, which the Danes call lillejuleaften (little Christmas Eve).

On Monday 26th December, traffic is expected in both directions between Jutland and Zealand and it is recommended to avoid driving between the busiest times of 11.00 and 15.00.

Tips for driving during potentially busy periods include keeping a close eye on the weather forecast (DMI), keeping up to date with traffic news, (Trafikinfo.dk or P4 Trafik radio station), having blankets, an ice scraper, shovel and something to drink in the car. Winter tyres are also recommended at this time of year.

Travelling by train

The S-train is operating as usual throughout Christmas, with a few adjustments to their timetables. The S-train will run every 20 minutes on the 24th, 25th and 26th December.

On 26th December there won’t be any night trains but the S-tog will run an hour longer than usual.

The Bx, E and H lines will not run on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th December but the other lines will be scheduled every 10 minutes. There won’t be any night trains, except on the 30th December but the S-trains will run an hour longer than usual.

On New Year’s Eve, you can take the S-train all night every 20 minutes, with the F line every 30 minutes.

On New Year’s Eve, all DSB outdoor ticket machines will be closed, to reduce the risk of vandalism, so you won’t be able to buy a ticket this way.  You can instead buy a ticket on the DSB website or app, or use your Rejsekort. The ticket machines will be opened again on 1st January.

On the 1st January the S-trains will run every 20 minutes and every 10 minutes for the F line.

For regional trains, an updated Christmas timetable can be found on DSB’s website. It is worth noting that there are fewer regional trains during rush hour on the 23rd December but there will be trains running at night.

There won’t be any regional night trains on the 25th and 26th December. Usual timetables will be followed on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th December but again there are fewer trains during rush hour on these dates.

On 31st December, it is a typical Saturday timetable with trains at night but with less frequency. On 1st January, there will be a Sunday schedule with trains returning to their normal timetable on 2nd January.

Travelling by air

There are no expected disruptions at Denmark’s airports during the Christmas period but do allow plenty of time to check-in luggage, as it will be busier than usual. 

It’s a good idea to pack wrapped Christmas presents in check-in luggage, so you don’t have to potentially open them at security if they need checking.

Those travelling from Denmark to the U.K. should also be aware that there could be serious disruptions with staff at six airports staging walkouts between the 23rd December and 26th December and 28th December to New Year’s Eve. 

Weather

Snow, frost and high winds can affect travel, as happened on Christmas Eve last year, when the snow disrupted road traffic in several places in Denmark. However the Christmas forecast so far, looks set to be mild and non-disruptive.

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute DMI, the chance of a white Christmas due to Denmark’s December snowfall, looks highly unlikely.

During the week leading up to Christmas, the weather has changed to grey, windy and wet. The warmer temperature means that rain and sleet are expected, rather than snow and frost and if there is any localised snow, it will soon melt.

On Friday 23rd December, temperatures are expected to be between 2 and 6 degrees, with some rain or sleet.

On Christmas Eve, there may be some sun in the northern regions but elsewhere, a cloudy day is predicted, with some rain or sleet from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to be between 0 and 5 degrees, with North Jutland being the coldest area.

The 25th December is expected to be another cloudy day with some sun in the eastern regions and rain from the west. Temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees, with a fair to strong wind from the south.

Boxing Day is forecast to be cloudy and rainy with some sleet expected and temperatures reaching between 3 and 8 degrees. There will be fair to strong winds from the south, turning west.

