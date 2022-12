Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Energy infrastructure reduces alert to second-lowest level

The alert level at Danish energy facilities has been raised since the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines in September but will now return to the second-from minimum level, news wire Ritzau writes.

There are five levels of alert, and the highest – orange – was activated in the aftermath of the explosions, which are suspected to be an act of sabotage.

The level will be reduced from yellow to green, the second-lowest, on Thursday based on an “overall assessment of the level of threat” infrastructure company Energinet said in a statement.

Brighter days on the way after winter solstice

The shortest day of the year has come and gone, which means we can now look forward to a bit more daylight in Denmark.

Yesterday saw the winter solstice, so days are now getting longer and nights shorter.

The solstice occurs when the Earth tilts the furthest away from the Sun on its axis. In the Northern Hemisphere this usually happens around December 21st-23rd every year.

Although the winter solstice marks the start of the change towards longer days, it will take a while to feel any effect. Nights remain longer than days until the spring equinox or jævndøgn in Danish, which occurs on Monday, March 20th in 2023.

Gas stocks still high after cold spell

The recent spell of sub-zero weather, during which Denmark was covered in snow for several days, has not left the country with depleted gas stocks compared to normal, Ritzau reports.

Denmark’s gas reserves are 89 percent full compared to 73 percent on the same date last year, the news wire writes based on a count made by ASGI+, which calculates gas stocks.

The Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), which initially published the figure, said it was encouraged by the situation.

“Even though the cold days in December have increased gas consumption, these new numbers are very good news,” Troels Ranis of DI Energy said to Ritzau.

Liberal party has lost backing since election, poll finds

The Liberal (Venstre) party went back on a pre-election promise not to govern with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen when it signed up as a partner in the coalition government.

That may be a factor in a loss of backing for the party compared to its election result, in a new poll by Epinion on behalf of broadcaster DR.

The poll gives the Liberals 10.6 percent points, 2.7 points less than it gained in the election and well short of the party’s traditional vote share.

The other two government parties, the Social Democrats and Moderates, have the same vote share in the poll as in the election, 27 percent and 9.3 percent respectively.

The centre-left Socialist People’s Party (SF) gains 2.1 percent in the poll to land on 10.4 percent, making it the biggest party in opposition.

