Denmark’s tax authority sends thousands of ‘friendly reminders’ before Christmas

Thousands of taxpayers in Denmark will receive a reminder letter in their mailboxes this week but they shouldn’t expect it to contain a Christmas greeting.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:53 CET
The Danish Tax Authority is to send thousands of 'friendly reminder' letters before Christmas to people who are due to make payments in January. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Tax Authority (Skattestyrelsen) is sending reminder letters to up to 152,000 people who pay B-skat tax or have outstanding tax payments (restskat) due for payment in January.

It sounds like a policy Ebenezer Scrooge himself would be proud of, but the agency says the letters are part of new measures to help prevent late payments and smooth the process for people who are responsible for their own tax returns.

The reminder letters are sent either digitally to secure mailboxes or by physical post.

While people who are employed have income tax automatically deducted from their monthly wage, self-employed people and freelancers generally enter their earnings and pay tax themselves using the B-skat system.

The Tax Authority said in a statement that it hoped the timely letters would encourage more people to register for the direct betalingsservice via their online banks, meaning their monthly taxes are drawn automatically from their bank accounts.

The pre-Christmas letters are intended as a “friendly reminder — a form of service letter” and are not a demand for immediate payment, Tax Authority deputy director Rikke Busk Ginnerup stressed.

“We hope sending the letters will give a closer dialogue with the public so we can help individuals along the way if they want to make repayment arrangements for outstanding taxes or with changes to their preliminary returns [forskudsopgørelse, ed.] in connection with payment of B-skat,” Ginnerup said in the statement.

The service letters are part of an overall campaign by the tax agency to improve assistance for taxpaying businesses and individuals.

Flexible payment options should also make it easier to pay taxes and fees on time, the tax agency said.

“These many letters are an attempt to help the public to do things correctly,” Ginnerup said.

“Tax isn’t easy for many people. We know this and that’s part of the reason why we’re here,” she said.

Outstanding tax, restskat in Danish, is the amount of tax that remains to be paid on an annual income. Final outstanding tax for the year can be seen in March, when the final tax return or årsopgørelse is published and accessible for all individual taxpayers in Denmark by logging into the Skat.dk website.

If too much tax has been paid throughout the year, this results in overskydende skat (surplus tax) as opposed to restskat, and the taxpayer receives an automatic rebate.

How will new Danish government change income tax?

The new Danish government plans to make changes to tax rates that it says will result in lower tax at both the top and bottom ends of the income scale.

Published: 16 December 2022 15:47 CET
Denmark’s new government is now in place, with ministers appointed on Thursday after the agreement that paved the way for the new three-party coalition was presented on Wednesday.

Weeks of negotiations were necessary to reach the agreement following the November 1st election.

The three government parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals and Moderates – said on Wednesday that they will reduce taxes at the “top and bottom” and introduce a new tax on millionaires.

The top tax bracket, topskat, will see its rate halved according to the agreement, to a rate of 7.5 percent for incomes up to 750,000 kroner per year.

The amount taxpayers need to earn to pay topskat changes each year but in 2022, the threshold is 600,543 kroner. After labour market contributions (AM-bidrag), this is 552,500 kroner. 

Earnings above 750,000 will be subject to the same 15 percent topskat rate used under the current system, until another new bracket is reached: an additional 5 percent in tax will be applicable to earnings past the threshold of 2.5 million kroner per year.

Meanwhile, the tax deduction for people in full time work, beskæftigelsesfradraget, will be bolstered, as will a special deduction for single parents. These new tax policies will cost the government 4 billion kroner and 0.3 billion kroner respectively.

Cuts to topskat are a sign of concessions to the Liberals, traditionally a party which favours low taxes. The Liberals, however, did not pledge to reduce the top tax bracket in their election campaign. They are thought to have asked for the measure as to signal they were given considerable policy incentives for joining the coalition government.

The new government also plans to reduce inheritance tax on businesses from 15 to 10 percent.

The tax, known as a “generational change” tax, applies when control of companies is handed down.

