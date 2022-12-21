For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A guilty verdict in a terrorism case, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s fake Twitter account and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 21 December 2022 09:15 CET
A terrorism case was concluded at the city court in Holbæk. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A plan to protect drinking water delayed, consumer confidence remains low and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 20 December 2022 09:26 CET
