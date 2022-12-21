Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A guilty verdict in a terrorism case, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s fake Twitter account and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 21 December 2022 09:15 CET
A terrorism case was concluded at the city court in Holbæk. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Ship freed after running aground of Samsø 

A freight ship that run aground of the island of Samsø has this morning been freed, broadcaster DR reports.

The ship ran into trouble and was stuck no more than 20 metres away from the beach on the island, which is located near the east coast of Jutland.

Attempts to free the vessel have been ongoing since Sunday, but higher tide levels on the latest attempt made the difference.

Italian journalist behind false Mette Frederiksen Twitter account

Twitter users may have been surprised yesterday to see the appearance of an account apparently belonging to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen is known for propagating her political messages on Facebook and Instagram but does not have a personal Twitter account. Official messages from the PM on the platform are sent by the @Statsmin account.

The fake account, @MFrederiksenDK, in fact belongs to Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti.

Debenedetti told DR he set up the account to “show how easy it is to make fake accounts in a time with social media, and how easy it is to spread fake news”.

Holbæk court jails ISIS sympathiser for 16 years

The district court in Zealand town Holbæk yesterday sentenced an Islamic State (ISIS) sympathiser to 16 years in prison for plotting a bomb attack in Denmark, news wire AFP reports.

It is the longest sentence imposed to date for crimes of terrorism in Denmark. Life in prison is the maximum allowed under the law.

Syrian-born Ali Al Masry, 35, was found guilty of an “attempted terrorist act” by the court, and of financing and promoting “terrorist activities”.

He was arrested in February 2021 together with his Syrian brother and Iraqi-born Danish wife in a joint Danish-German operation.

“We are convinced that with these arrests we prevented an attack from being carried out,” prosecutors John Catre Nielsen and Kirsten Jensen said in a joint statement.

Masry pleaded not guilty, maintaining that 12 kilos (26 pounds) of powder and chemicals found in his flat had been intended for a firework display. He faces deportation after serving his prison sentence in Denmark.

Employment up in October despite economic challenges

The number of people in work in Denmark was up by 1,700 in October despite inflation and bleak predictions for the economy, news wire Ritzau reports.

Statistics Denmark figures show a total of 2,970,800 were employed last month, corrected for seasonal variation.

Employment has risen consistently in Denmark for several years, with the only downturn being during the Covid-19 crisis. But experts have warned that next year could see the trend begin to turn because of inflation and the overall economic climate.

READ ALSO: Unemployment down in Denmark but analysts predict more without work

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A plan to protect drinking water delayed, consumer confidence remains low and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:26 CET
Ukraine denies press accreditation to Danish journalist  

Broadcaster DR’s Ukraine correspondent Matilde Kimer, an award-winning reporter who has covered Russia and Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been denied press accreditation by the Ukrainian authorities.

At a meeting earlier this month, Kimer was accused by the Ukrainians of promoting enemy propaganda, trade media Journalisten reports.

Kimer lived for several years in Russia while working as a correspondent but was banned by Moscow in August.

“I’ve spent so many days of my life in trenches and other places to report on this war, so to hear accusations like this – even after having been thrown out of Russia – is rough for me. I have a strange feeling of being betrayed,” Kimer said.

DR is reported to be in contact with the Danish foreign ministry and Ukrainian authorities over the situation.

Social Democrats dropped plan for pesticide regulation in government talks

The Social Democratic plan to place a ban against certain sprayable pesticides in large agricultural areas to protect drinking water was not included in the policy agreement for the new government, news wire Ritzau writes.

The plan was agreed on by the Social Democrats and the left-wing parties before the election. This would have given it a parliamentary majority, even after the election.

But instead of the pesticide ban, the new government says it will order more knowledge to be collected on how to protect water sources. Environmental organisation Danmarks Naturfredningsforening criticised the decision.

Consumer confidence low but marginally improved

A measure for consumer confidence – which reflects how likely consumers are to spend money on goods and service and thereby create economic activity – improved slightly between November and December but remains historically low, according to Statistics Denmark.

The survey-based metric compares consumer confidence in their own finances and the national economy now with one year ago, and asks how they see the coming year.

Consumers generally expect unemployment to go up next year and are reluctant to make major purchases, according to the survey.

READ ALSO: Has it become harder to pay for unforeseen costs in Denmark?

Tuesday to be grey, wet and warmer

The landscape looks different this morning after warmer temperatures and rain melted most of the snow on the ground overnight.

The temperature will be will above zero today and is expected to range between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius.

There will be plenty of rain and a southerly or southwesterly wind.

