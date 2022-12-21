Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Ship freed after running aground of Samsø

A freight ship that run aground of the island of Samsø has this morning been freed, broadcaster DR reports.

The ship ran into trouble and was stuck no more than 20 metres away from the beach on the island, which is located near the east coast of Jutland.

Attempts to free the vessel have been ongoing since Sunday, but higher tide levels on the latest attempt made the difference.

Italian journalist behind false Mette Frederiksen Twitter account

Twitter users may have been surprised yesterday to see the appearance of an account apparently belonging to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen is known for propagating her political messages on Facebook and Instagram but does not have a personal Twitter account. Official messages from the PM on the platform are sent by the @Statsmin account.

The fake account, @MFrederiksenDK, in fact belongs to Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti.

Debenedetti told DR he set up the account to “show how easy it is to make fake accounts in a time with social media, and how easy it is to spread fake news”.

Holbæk court jails ISIS sympathiser for 16 years

The district court in Zealand town Holbæk yesterday sentenced an Islamic State (ISIS) sympathiser to 16 years in prison for plotting a bomb attack in Denmark, news wire AFP reports.

It is the longest sentence imposed to date for crimes of terrorism in Denmark. Life in prison is the maximum allowed under the law.

Syrian-born Ali Al Masry, 35, was found guilty of an “attempted terrorist act” by the court, and of financing and promoting “terrorist activities”.

He was arrested in February 2021 together with his Syrian brother and Iraqi-born Danish wife in a joint Danish-German operation.

“We are convinced that with these arrests we prevented an attack from being carried out,” prosecutors John Catre Nielsen and Kirsten Jensen said in a joint statement.

Masry pleaded not guilty, maintaining that 12 kilos (26 pounds) of powder and chemicals found in his flat had been intended for a firework display. He faces deportation after serving his prison sentence in Denmark.

Employment up in October despite economic challenges

The number of people in work in Denmark was up by 1,700 in October despite inflation and bleak predictions for the economy, news wire Ritzau reports.

Statistics Denmark figures show a total of 2,970,800 were employed last month, corrected for seasonal variation.

Employment has risen consistently in Denmark for several years, with the only downturn being during the Covid-19 crisis. But experts have warned that next year could see the trend begin to turn because of inflation and the overall economic climate.

READ ALSO: Unemployment down in Denmark but analysts predict more without work