SAS

Scandinavian airline SAS announces direct flight from Aalborg to New York

Airline SAS has announced a new connection between Denmark and the United States with a direct flight from North Jutland town Aalborg to New York City.

Published: 21 December 2022 11:34 CET
Airline SAS is to offer a new route from Aalborg to New York. Here the company's aircraft are pictured on the tarmac in Copenhagen. File photo: Tt News Agency/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Three new weekly flights will connect Aalborg with Newark Liberty International Airport, SAS said in a press statement.

The Aalborg-New York flight will depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and return on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It will operate for the first time on April 27th next year.

The flights will operate throughout the summer 2023 season and will return for the summer 2024 programme, the airline said.

A similar service will also be offered between Swedish city Gothenburg and New York.

SAS will use its new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft for the routes, it said in the statement.

“As part of SAS’ strategy to strengthen the regional offering in Scandinavia, we are pleased to add intercontinental routes from Gothenburg and Aalborg. We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world,” SAS EVP and CCO for network and revenue management Erik Westman said.

“Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travellers,” he said.

SAS also offers a direct flight to New York from Copenhagen. The airline will offer a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York once the new routes are operational.

SAS recently increased its departures to Chinese city Shanghai.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Scandinavian airline SAS increases departures to Shanghai

The number of direct flights between Scandinavia and Chinese city Shanghai is to increase from this week with SAS announcing a second weekly departure from Copenhagen.

Published: 12 December 2022 13:50 CET
Starting December 16th, SAS will offer an additional weekly flight between Copenhagen Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

The additional weekly flight will depart for the first time on the 16th of December.

From January 6th 2023, SAS will fly from Copenhagen to Shanghai every Tuesday and Friday and from Shanghai to Copenhagen every Thursday and Sunday, throughout the winter season.

The” flights are conveniently timed with late evening departures from Copenhagen and early morning arrivals back in Copenhagen to ensure full connectivity for passengers and air cargo with the SAS network,” the airline said in the press statement.

The SAS flight from Copenhagen to Shanghai was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak before being resumed on a one flight per-week schedule. Its route was diverted in March this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The diversion increased the time of the flight from 9 hours and 33 minutes to just over 11 hours, with the new route over Kazakhstan avoiding Russian airspace.

SAS operates the Shanghai route with the Airbus A350.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

