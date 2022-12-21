Danish safety agency finds defects in ‘one in three’ fireworks

Annual testing by the agency found that as many as one in three firework products were defective, the Authority said in a press statement.

The agency tested 147 different products and found that a third had a defect of some form.

Half of the defects were so serious that the product was removed from the market, while the other half were “okay after taking action”. This might mean improving markings or instructions on the product, but in some cases the importer or merchant chose to withdraw these products too.

“We prioritise firework testing highly in consideration of consumer safety,” Safety Technology Authority director Maibrit Brandt said.

“Fireworks are generally a product that comprise a risk and every year we unfortunately find a significant amount that don’t live up to standards,” she said.

Denmark restricts the sale of fireworks so they can be purchased from December 15th until New Year’s Eve and set off from December 27th to January 1st.

But the safety agency also tested smaller fireworks that can be used indoors and are approved for sale year-round, it said in the statement.

It found that the smaller types can also have defects that make them unfit for sale.

“There’s a risk with all fireworks and you should therefore be alert when you use them and check the safety instructions, including the distance you need to keep from the firework,” Brandt said.

“If you want to prevent eye injuries it’s also a good idea to wear safety glasses, both outdoors and indoors,” she said.

Fireworks that failed safety tests in 2022 are listed on the website Produkter.dk. Consumers can also report fireworks using the website if they experience defects or problems when using them.