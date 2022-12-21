Read news from:
Danish far right leader acquitted in retrial of EU fraud case

Morten Messerschmidt, the leader of the Danish People's Party (DF), has been acquitted following retrial in a high-profile fraud case.

Published: 21 December 2022 13:38 CET
Morten Messerschmidt, the leader of the Danish People's Party, has been acquitted following retrial in a protracted fraud case. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

Messerschmidt was acquitted in a ruling at the district court in Frederiksberg in the so-called “Meld” case, which revolves around document falsification and fraudulent use of EU funding dating back to the DF leader’s time in the European parliament.

A former assistant to Messerschmidt was also acquitted.

When he was an MEP in 2015, Messerschmidt served as chairman of Movement for a Europe of Liberties and Democracy (Meld), a group of Eurosceptic MEPs. 

Through Meld, and its linked fund Feld, he applied for funding of 98,325 Danish kroner to hold a conference for party members at the Color Hotel in Skagen.

The case revolved around whether a conference was actually held by the group.

The prosecution authority argued it could prove that the conference Messerschmidt had promised the EU was never held and that the money DF received was therefore obtained fraudulently.

“We find it considerably questionable to deem it proven that no such activity [a conference, ed.] was carried out,” senior judge Søren Hafstrøm said according to news wire Ritzau.

The case has become protracted over a number of years, during which Messerschmidt has risen to the DF leadership.

In August last year, he was initially found guilty in the case before the verdict was quashed and a retrial was ordered because a judge was found to be disqualifiable from the case.

The DF leader said he was “glad I can put this behind me” following Wednesday’s verdict.

Danske Bank admits fraud and must pay $2 billion fine in US case

Danske Bank, Denmark's largest, has pleaded guilty to defrauding American banks in order to move money from criminals in Russia and elsewhere into the US financial system and will forfeit $2 billion, the Justice Department said.

Published: 14 December 2022 10:50 CET
The Danish bank misled US banks about its Estonia branch’s anti-money laundering controls so as to facilitate access to the US financial system for high-risk customers outside Estonia, including in Russia, the department said in a statement.

“Today’s guilty plea by Danske Bank and two-billion-dollar penalty demonstrate that the Department of Justice will fiercely guard the integrity of the US financial system from tainted foreign money — Russian or otherwise,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The bank was accused of laundering some 200 billion euros ($212 billion at today’s exchange rate) from 2007 to 2015. The scandal erupted in 2018.

Danske Bank Estonia had a profitable business line with non-resident customers called the NRP, which it lured by saying they could transfer large amounts of money through that bank with little to no oversight, the Justice Department said.

Danske Bank employees conspired with NRP customers to hide the true nature of their transactions, including by using shell companies to conceal the true owners, it added.

“Access to the US financial system via the US banks was critical to Danske Bank and its NRP customers, who relied on access to US banks to process US dollar transactions,” the statement said.

It said Danske Bank Estonia processed $160 billion through US banks on behalf of the NRP clients.

“Today, Danske Bank accepted responsibility for defrauding US financial institutions and funneling billions of dollars in suspicious and criminal transactions through the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Separately, the bank has agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission $413 million to settle charges that it misled investors about its compliance with anti-money laundering requirements, the SEC said.

