Danish far right leader acquitted in retrial of EU fraud case

Messerschmidt was acquitted in a ruling at the district court in Frederiksberg in the so-called “Meld” case, which revolves around document falsification and fraudulent use of EU funding dating back to the DF leader’s time in the European parliament.

A former assistant to Messerschmidt was also acquitted.

When he was an MEP in 2015, Messerschmidt served as chairman of Movement for a Europe of Liberties and Democracy (Meld), a group of Eurosceptic MEPs.

Through Meld, and its linked fund Feld, he applied for funding of 98,325 Danish kroner to hold a conference for party members at the Color Hotel in Skagen.

The case revolved around whether a conference was actually held by the group.

The prosecution authority argued it could prove that the conference Messerschmidt had promised the EU was never held and that the money DF received was therefore obtained fraudulently.

“We find it considerably questionable to deem it proven that no such activity [a conference, ed.] was carried out,” senior judge Søren Hafstrøm said according to news wire Ritzau.

The case has become protracted over a number of years, during which Messerschmidt has risen to the DF leadership.

In August last year, he was initially found guilty in the case before the verdict was quashed and a retrial was ordered because a judge was found to be disqualifiable from the case.

The DF leader said he was “glad I can put this behind me” following Wednesday’s verdict.

