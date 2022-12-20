Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Ukraine denies press accreditation to Danish journalist

Broadcaster DR’s Ukraine correspondent Matilde Kimer, an award-winning reporter who has covered Russia and Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been denied press accreditation by the Ukrainian authorities.

At a meeting earlier this month, Kimer was accused by the Ukrainians of promoting enemy propaganda, trade media Journalisten reports.

Kimer lived for several years in Russia while working as a correspondent but was banned by Moscow in August.

“I’ve spent so many days of my life in trenches and other places to report on this war, so to hear accusations like this – even after having been thrown out of Russia – is rough for me. I have a strange feeling of being betrayed,” Kimer said.

DR is reported to be in contact with the Danish foreign ministry and Ukrainian authorities over the situation.

Social Democrats dropped plan for pesticide regulation in government talks

The Social Democratic plan to place a ban against certain sprayable pesticides in large agricultural areas to protect drinking water was not included in the policy agreement for the new government, news wire Ritzau writes.

The plan was agreed on by the Social Democrats and the left-wing parties before the election. This would have given it a parliamentary majority, even after the election.

But instead of the pesticide ban, the new government says it will order more knowledge to be collected on how to protect water sources. Environmental organisation Danmarks Naturfredningsforening criticised the decision.

Consumer confidence low but marginally improved

A measure for consumer confidence – which reflects how likely consumers are to spend money on goods and service and thereby create economic activity – improved slightly between November and December but remains historically low, according to Statistics Denmark.

The survey-based metric compares consumer confidence in their own finances and the national economy now with one year ago, and asks how they see the coming year.

Consumers generally expect unemployment to go up next year and are reluctant to make major purchases, according to the survey.

READ ALSO: Has it become harder to pay for unforeseen costs in Denmark?

Tuesday to be grey, wet and warmer

The landscape looks different this morning after warmer temperatures and rain melted most of the snow on the ground overnight.

The temperature will be will above zero today and is expected to range between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius.

There will be plenty of rain and a southerly or southwesterly wind.