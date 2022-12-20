Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A plan to protect drinking water delayed, consumer confidence remains low and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:26 CET
A Danish military Hercules in Riga, Latvia during a visit by defence minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen on Monday. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Ukraine denies press accreditation to Danish journalist  

Broadcaster DR’s Ukraine correspondent Matilde Kimer, an award-winning reporter who has covered Russia and Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been denied press accreditation by the Ukrainian authorities.

At a meeting earlier this month, Kimer was accused by the Ukrainians of promoting enemy propaganda, trade media Journalisten reports.

Kimer lived for several years in Russia while working as a correspondent but was banned by Moscow in August.

“I’ve spent so many days of my life in trenches and other places to report on this war, so to hear accusations like this – even after having been thrown out of Russia – is rough for me. I have a strange feeling of being betrayed,” Kimer said.

DR is reported to be in contact with the Danish foreign ministry and Ukrainian authorities over the situation.

Social Democrats dropped plan for pesticide regulation in government talks

The Social Democratic plan to place a ban against certain sprayable pesticides in large agricultural areas to protect drinking water was not included in the policy agreement for the new government, news wire Ritzau writes.

The plan was agreed on by the Social Democrats and the left-wing parties before the election. This would have given it a parliamentary majority, even after the election.

But instead of the pesticide ban, the new government says it will order more knowledge to be collected on how to protect water sources. Environmental organisation Danmarks Naturfredningsforening criticised the decision.

Consumer confidence low but marginally improved

A measure for consumer confidence – which reflects how likely consumers are to spend money on goods and service and thereby create economic activity – improved slightly between November and December but remains historically low, according to Statistics Denmark.

The survey-based metric compares consumer confidence in their own finances and the national economy now with one year ago, and asks how they see the coming year.

Consumers generally expect unemployment to go up next year and are reluctant to make major purchases, according to the survey.

Tuesday to be grey, wet and warmer

The landscape looks different this morning after warmer temperatures and rain melted most of the snow on the ground overnight.

The temperature will be will above zero today and is expected to range between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius.

There will be plenty of rain and a southerly or southwesterly wind.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Melting snow, Denmark to fight the EU’s minimum wage directive and other news stories on Monday.

Published: 19 December 2022 09:16 CET
Slippery conditions as week begins with thaw 

Temperatures will be above zero today, causing much of the ice and snow that has covered the ground since last week to thaw. But ground temperatures will be colder than the air meaning a risk of icy conditions underfoot.

Rain is forecast across the country, which could also result in ice on the surface according to met office DMI.

Temperatures could be as high as 7 degrees Celsius later today.

Benefits recipients penalised for shopping trips over border get money back

People who live near the border with Germany regularly cross into Denmark’s neighbouring country to save money on their shopping, but media including broadcaster DR recently reported that persons who receive the basic unemployment benefit kontanthjælp were seeing their welfare payments cut for doing so.

Rules prevent recipients from leaving Denmark because they must be available to take a job at short notice, but critics pointed out the aim of this is not to punish people whose incomes are already low from saving money on essentials by taking short trips across the border.

The rules have now been changed to permitted border shopping and 31 residents of border municipality Aabenraa have seen withheld payments returned, DR writes.

Government to fight EU rules on minimum wage

The new government is to take the EU to court to prevent it enforcing minimum wage rules in Denmark, news wire Ritzau reports.

An EU directive on minimum wages was recently adopted, but Denmark and Sweden are both opposed because of the established labour models in those two countries, by which wages are set through negotiations between trade unions and employers.

The EU Commission has stated that it will respect the Danish model and will not force the country to code a minimum wage into law, but the government wants the directive to be removed completely.

Wages to be paid on scrapped public holiday

Leaders from the three coalition parties told broadcaster DR in a joint interview the people who work on Great Prayer Day – the springtime public holiday scheduled to be abolished – will be paid in full for working that day.

Some confusion had emerged over the plan after employment minister, Ane Halsboe Jørgensen, had referred to future pay for working on Great Prayer Day as “compensation”.

The proposal to scrap a public holiday would take effect in 2024.

