Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Slippery conditions as week begins with thaw

Temperatures will be above zero today, causing much of the ice and snow that has covered the ground since last week to thaw. But ground temperatures will be colder than the air meaning a risk of icy conditions underfoot.

Rain is forecast across the country, which could also result in ice on the surface according to met office DMI.

Temperatures could be as high as 7 degrees Celsius later today.

Benefits recipients penalised for shopping trips over border get money back

People who live near the border with Germany regularly cross into Denmark’s neighbouring country to save money on their shopping, but media including broadcaster DR recently reported that persons who receive the basic unemployment benefit kontanthjælp were seeing their welfare payments cut for doing so.

Rules prevent recipients from leaving Denmark because they must be available to take a job at short notice, but critics pointed out the aim of this is not to punish people whose incomes are already low from saving money on essentials by taking short trips across the border.

The rules have now been changed to permitted border shopping and 31 residents of border municipality Aabenraa have seen withheld payments returned, DR writes.

Government to fight EU rules on minimum wage

The new government is to take the EU to court to prevent it enforcing minimum wage rules in Denmark, news wire Ritzau reports.

An EU directive on minimum wages was recently adopted, but Denmark and Sweden are both opposed because of the established labour models in those two countries, by which wages are set through negotiations between trade unions and employers.

The EU Commission has stated that it will respect the Danish model and will not force the country to code a minimum wage into law, but the government wants the directive to be removed completely.

Wages to be paid on scrapped public holiday

Leaders from the three coalition parties told broadcaster DR in a joint interview the people who work on Great Prayer Day – the springtime public holiday scheduled to be abolished – will be paid in full for working that day.

Some confusion had emerged over the plan after employment minister, Ane Halsboe Jørgensen, had referred to future pay for working on Great Prayer Day as “compensation”.

The proposal to scrap a public holiday would take effect in 2024.

