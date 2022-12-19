Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Melting snow, Denmark to fight the EU’s minimum wage directive and other news stories on Monday.

Published: 19 December 2022 09:16 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Snow will melt in Denmark on Monday but the ground could remain icy. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Slippery conditions as week begins with thaw 

Temperatures will be above zero today, causing much of the ice and snow that has covered the ground since last week to thaw. But ground temperatures will be colder than the air meaning a risk of icy conditions underfoot.

Rain is forecast across the country, which could also result in ice on the surface according to met office DMI.

Temperatures could be as high as 7 degrees Celsius later today.

Benefits recipients penalised for shopping trips over border get money back

People who live near the border with Germany regularly cross into Denmark’s neighbouring country to save money on their shopping, but media including broadcaster DR recently reported that persons who receive the basic unemployment benefit kontanthjælp were seeing their welfare payments cut for doing so.

Rules prevent recipients from leaving Denmark because they must be available to take a job at short notice, but critics pointed out the aim of this is not to punish people whose incomes are already low from saving money on essentials by taking short trips across the border.

The rules have now been changed to permitted border shopping and 31 residents of border municipality Aabenraa have seen withheld payments returned, DR writes.

Government to fight EU rules on minimum wage

The new government is to take the EU to court to prevent it enforcing minimum wage rules in Denmark, news wire Ritzau reports.

An EU directive on minimum wages was recently adopted, but Denmark and Sweden are both opposed because of the established labour models in those two countries, by which wages are set through negotiations between trade unions and employers.

The EU Commission has stated that it will respect the Danish model and will not force the country to code a minimum wage into law, but the government wants the directive to be removed completely.

READ ALSO: Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage law?

Wages to be paid on scrapped public holiday

Leaders from the three coalition parties told broadcaster DR in a joint interview the people who work on Great Prayer Day – the springtime public holiday scheduled to be abolished – will be paid in full for working that day.

Some confusion had emerged over the plan after employment minister, Ane Halsboe Jørgensen, had referred to future pay for working on Great Prayer Day as “compensation”.

The proposal to scrap a public holiday would take effect in 2024.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s new government slammed over plan to scrap public holiday

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The central bank raises interest rates, record cold temperatures for 2022 and more news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 16 December 2022 09:10 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Coldest temperatures this year 

The coldest temperature all year was recorded this morning according to broadcaster DR, which writes that a bone-chilling 17.8 degrees Celsius below zero was measured at some point in the early hours.

Most parts of Denmark saw sub-zero temperatures reach double figures during the night although coastal areas were a little warmer.

Clear skies are forecast for today with some snow possible in the north later in the afternoon. The daytime temperature will range from -7 to +2 degrees Celsius.

Charities call for clarification over money for vulnerable people

The new government has promised to help Denmark’s most vulnerable people with financial aid, but the form and timing of that help is not yet clear, DR reports.

In the government agreement, money is pledged to financially marginalised families, but charities have asked for more detail.

“My advice to the government would be to announce as soon as possible how this money will be put to use,” the director of charity Mødrehjælpen, Ninna Thomsen, said to DR. Save the Children Denmark is another charity to have expressed concern over the issue.

Denmark last in Nordics for gender equality among ministers

With just 8 women and 15 men making up Denmark’s new roster of government ministers, the country is last in the Nordics when it comes to the proportion of female ministers.

“It’s a bit disappointing that we only have eight ministers who are women,” the director of equality centre Kvinfo, Henriette Laursen, told DR.

Some 44 percent of Denmark’s 179 MPs are women, a noticeably larger proportion than the ministerial selections.

Finland, Norway and Sweden have 19, 19 and 24 women in their governments, respectively. Those numbers give respective percentages of 58, 47 and 46 for female ministers compared to Denmark’s 35 percent.

READ ALSO: Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

Central bank raises interest

The Danish central bank, Nationalbanken, raised its lead interest rate on Thursday night by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

The national bank thereby follows the adjustment made by the European Central Bank, ECB, which raised its own rate earlier on Thursday to 2 percent.

Nationalbanken has raised Denmark’s central interest rate four times this year.

READ ALSO: Interest rates encourage Danes to restructure mortgages

SHOW COMMENTS