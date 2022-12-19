Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Has it become harder to pay for unforeseen costs in Denmark?

An increasing number of households in Denmark find it hard to make ends meet, meaning unforeseen bills and costs can be difficult to pay, according to a media report.

Published: 19 December 2022 16:18 CET
More Danes appear to consider themselves vulnerable to unexpected high costs than they did in 2021, but the difference is relatively small according to an expert. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

A ‘weak’ increase has been observed since 2021 in the number of people whose budgets are so tight that an unforeseen cost can bring their finances to the brink of collapse, broadcaster DR reports based on analysis from national data agency Statistics Denmark.

That means fewer people are confident they’d be able to cover the costs of things like emergency home repairs, a car breaking down or costly dental treatment.

The analysis is based on 6,000 interviews conducted from February to May this year and therefore does not take inflation in the latter part of this year into account.

Some 7.4 percent of the Danish population are “economically vulnerable” Statistics Denmark concluded, compared to 7 percent in 2021. That represents an increase from 398,000 to 422,000 people.

“I’m surprised the number hasn’t gone up more. My impression is that a lot more people are worse off,” Danske Bank economist and senior analyst Louise Aggerstrøm told DR, noting the results are based on subjective interview responses.

The proportion of people who said they wouldn’t be able to pay an unexpected cost of 10,000 kroner or more without borrowing was found to be 20 percent, but has nevertheless fallen compared to 2018, DR writes.

The relatively stable figures may represent a good level of savings in private economies, Aggerstrøm noted.

“We’ve been under strain but we are also coming from a period where Danes were good at saving up,” she said.

“That applies both before and after the Covid-19 epidemic,” she said.

ECONOMY

Why Danish jobs could be affected by unemployment in the UK

Unemployment has increased in the United Kingdom during the last two months. The trend has a potential knock-on effect for Denmark.

Published: 13 December 2022 12:59 CET
Why Danish jobs could be affected by unemployment in the UK

Danish companies export a high quantity of products to the UK meaning that rising unemployment on the other side of the North Sea could be bad news for the Danish jobs market.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports unemployment of 3.7 percent in the three-month period up to the end of October, a small increase from the 3.6 percent measured a month earlier.

Although the figure is not historically high, it reflects a difficult period for the UK’s economy. By comparison, unemployment in Denmark is 2.5 percent.

The situation could have a negative effect on the Danish jobs market, according to the senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer.

The UK is Denmark’s fourth-largest export market after the United States, Germany and Sweden, with exports to the UK making up 6 percent of all Danish exports last year.

“That means that around 65,000 Danish jobs are reliant on export to the United Kingdom,” Stramer told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“It is primarily jobs in the food and medicines sectors that are dependent on export to the UK,” he said.

Like Denmark, the UK is currently experiencing very high inflation. It is also seeing strikes by workers in a number of sectors.

Inflation in the UK is currently at around 11 percent, the highest level for around four decades. Electricity and foods are seeing extremely high prices.

