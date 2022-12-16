For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
The central bank raises interest rates, record cold temperatures for 2022 and more news from Denmark on Friday.
Published: 16 December 2022 09:10 CET
Denmark saw its coldest temperature so far in 2022 on Friday morning. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
New ministers to be appointed, more on the policies of the incoming government and other top news stories from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 15 December 2022 09:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments