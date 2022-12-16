Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Coldest temperatures this year

The coldest temperature all year was recorded this morning according to broadcaster DR, which writes that a bone-chilling 17.8 degrees Celsius below zero was measured at some point in the early hours.

Most parts of Denmark saw sub-zero temperatures reach double figures during the night although coastal areas were a little warmer.

Clear skies are forecast for today with some snow possible in the north later in the afternoon. The daytime temperature will range from -7 to +2 degrees Celsius.

Charities call for clarification over money for vulnerable people

The new government has promised to help Denmark’s most vulnerable people with financial aid, but the form and timing of that help is not yet clear, DR reports.

In the government agreement, money is pledged to financially marginalised families, but charities have asked for more detail.

“My advice to the government would be to announce as soon as possible how this money will be put to use,” the director of charity Mødrehjælpen, Ninna Thomsen, said to DR. Save the Children Denmark is another charity to have expressed concern over the issue.

Denmark last in Nordics for gender equality among ministers

With just 8 women and 15 men making up Denmark’s new roster of government ministers, the country is last in the Nordics when it comes to the proportion of female ministers.

“It’s a bit disappointing that we only have eight ministers who are women,” the director of equality centre Kvinfo, Henriette Laursen, told DR.

Some 44 percent of Denmark’s 179 MPs are women, a noticeably larger proportion than the ministerial selections.

Finland, Norway and Sweden have 19, 19 and 24 women in their governments, respectively. Those numbers give respective percentages of 58, 47 and 46 for female ministers compared to Denmark’s 35 percent.

READ ALSO: Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

Central bank raises interest

The Danish central bank, Nationalbanken, raised its lead interest rate on Thursday night by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

The national bank thereby follows the adjustment made by the European Central Bank, ECB, which raised its own rate earlier on Thursday to 2 percent.

Nationalbanken has raised Denmark’s central interest rate four times this year.

READ ALSO: Interest rates encourage Danes to restructure mortgages