Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The central bank raises interest rates, record cold temperatures for 2022 and more news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 16 December 2022 09:10 CET
Denmark saw its coldest temperature so far in 2022 on Friday morning. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Coldest temperatures this year 

The coldest temperature all year was recorded this morning according to broadcaster DR, which writes that a bone-chilling 17.8 degrees Celsius below zero was measured at some point in the early hours.

Most parts of Denmark saw sub-zero temperatures reach double figures during the night although coastal areas were a little warmer.

Clear skies are forecast for today with some snow possible in the north later in the afternoon. The daytime temperature will range from -7 to +2 degrees Celsius.

Charities call for clarification over money for vulnerable people

The new government has promised to help Denmark’s most vulnerable people with financial aid, but the form and timing of that help is not yet clear, DR reports.

In the government agreement, money is pledged to financially marginalised families, but charities have asked for more detail.

“My advice to the government would be to announce as soon as possible how this money will be put to use,” the director of charity Mødrehjælpen, Ninna Thomsen, said to DR. Save the Children Denmark is another charity to have expressed concern over the issue.

Denmark last in Nordics for gender equality among ministers

With just 8 women and 15 men making up Denmark’s new roster of government ministers, the country is last in the Nordics when it comes to the proportion of female ministers.

“It’s a bit disappointing that we only have eight ministers who are women,” the director of equality centre Kvinfo, Henriette Laursen, told DR.

Some 44 percent of Denmark’s 179 MPs are women, a noticeably larger proportion than the ministerial selections.

Finland, Norway and Sweden have 19, 19 and 24 women in their governments, respectively. Those numbers give respective percentages of 58, 47 and 46 for female ministers compared to Denmark’s 35 percent.

READ ALSO: Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

Central bank raises interest

The Danish central bank, Nationalbanken, raised its lead interest rate on Thursday night by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

The national bank thereby follows the adjustment made by the European Central Bank, ECB, which raised its own rate earlier on Thursday to 2 percent.

Nationalbanken has raised Denmark’s central interest rate four times this year.

READ ALSO: Interest rates encourage Danes to restructure mortgages

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

New ministers to be appointed, more on the policies of the incoming government and other top news stories from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 15 December 2022 09:09 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

New ministers to be announced and presented to Queen 

After yesterday’s presentation of the new government platform, the cabinet of ministers will be presented to Queen Margrethe and the public today at royal palace Amalienborg, in keeping with tradition. The only certainty is that the prime minister will be Mette Frederiksen.

With ministries set to be shared between three coalition parties, there will be plenty of change from the previous government. We’ll report all the key appointments including justice, health and finance, as well as those most likely to be relevant for foreign residents, like the Minister for Immigration and Integration.

Plenty of key policy was announced by the government yesterday when it presented its platform. Keep an eye on our website today for more on key announcements related to topics including family reunification, a public holiday, job centres, tax, climate and the health system.

Social Liberal party drops ultimatum over Rwanda asylum plan

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party was almost part of the new government, but withdrew at the last moment citing irreconcilable policy differences.

These differences do not include the party’s opposition to the Social Democratic plan to open an asylum centre in Rwanda. The party had earlier said it would not support any government the sought to pursue the idea.

But Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard told newspaper Politiken his party had made a “concession” over the issue and now could support a government that favoured the policy.

The new government platform states that it will go ahead with the plan but would prefer to work in partnership with the EU or other European countries. There is little enthusiasm for the idea within the EU at the current time.

Housing market sees fewest sales for 11 years 

The cooling-off of the housing market continues with the 4,483 homes that changed hands in November the lowest number since 2011, according to real estate media Boligsiden.

The number of sales last month was around a third of the level seen at the start of 2021, senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre from Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“The decline on the housing market is due to higher interest rates, higher inflation and increased economic uncertainty,” Borre stated in a comment.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to restructure and reduce your mortgage in Denmark

Polar air keeps Denmark in a freeze — for now

Cold air from the near the North Pole moved across Denmark this morning, resulting in more snow and temperatures as low as 14 degrees below zero (Celsius), according to met office DMI.

The lowly temperature was recorded in Aalborg.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow has fallen in some parts of western Denmark, but it’s unlikely to mean a white Christmas: warmer air is forecast from the coming weekend, which could bring about a thaw.

