TAXES

How will new Danish government change income tax?

The new Danish government plans to make changes to tax rates that it says will result in lower tax at both the top and bottom ends of the income scale.

Published: 16 December 2022 15:47 CET
Denmark is set to introduce changes to its tax bracket for high earners, and increase deductions for people who work. Photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s new government is now in place, with ministers appointed on Thursday after the agreement that paved the way for the new three-party coalition was presented on Wednesday.

Weeks of negotiations were necessary to reach the agreement following the November 1st election.

The three government parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals and Moderates – said on Wednesday that they will reduce taxes at the “top and bottom” and introduce a new tax on millionaires.

The top tax bracket, topskat, will see its rate halved according to the agreement, to a rate of 7.5 percent for incomes up to 750,000 kroner per year.

The amount taxpayers need to earn to pay topskat changes each year but in 2022, the threshold is 600,543 kroner. After labour market contributions (AM-bidrag), this is 552,500 kroner. 

Earnings above 750,000 will be subject to the same 15 percent topskat rate used under the current system, until another new bracket is reached: an additional 5 percent in tax will be applicable to earnings past the threshold of 2.5 million kroner per year.

Meanwhile, the tax deduction for people in full time work, beskæftigelsesfradraget, will be bolstered, as will a special deduction for single parents. These new tax policies will cost the government 4 billion kroner and 0.3 billion kroner respectively.

Cuts to topskat are a sign of concessions to the Liberals, traditionally a party which favours low taxes. The Liberals, however, did not pledge to reduce the top tax bracket in their election campaign. They are thought to have asked for the measure as to signal they were given considerable policy incentives for joining the coalition government.

The new government also plans to reduce inheritance tax on businesses from 15 to 10 percent.

The tax, known as a “generational change” tax, applies when control of companies is handed down.

TAXES

Danish government returns debt payments from 138,000 people 

Around 138,000 people in Denmark have been unable to repay debts to the Danish state in 2022 after money they paid was refunded.

Published: 2 December 2022 10:41 CET
From January to October 2022, 138,000 people in Denmark trying to square their debts with the government were refused due to confusion about whether the Danish Debt Collection Agency (Gældsstyrelsen) actually has the right to receive it, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Having a debt to the Danish public sector on your books can have serious financial consequences, including jeopardizing your eligibility to secure a mortgage.

Data from the Debt Collection Agency indicate the number of debts considered “not ready for recovery” has increased by 1.5 million this year. Half of those debts are connected to the Danish Tax Authority (Skattestyrelsen). 

In total, the 138,000 people were refunded 121 million kroner, including 17 million kroner in unpaid interest. That works out at an average refund of 750 kroner per person.

Based on the scale of the problem, the government will have to consider cancelling some of the debts, Peter Bjerre Mortensen, professor of public administration at Aarhus University, tells Berlingske. 

“They need to swallow some very big camels and/or simplify some legislation or forgive some debts, because right now it seems that things are still going the wrong way with regard to collecting public debt,” Mortensen said. 

The issues with ‘unpayable’ debts first arose in 2015 when EFI, the IT system Skat used to collect debt, was shuttered, according to Berlingske.

Debts to the Danish state have been growing since then. The parliamentary ombudsman said earlier this week that he would try to find out why individuals have been unable to repay debts.

“The ombudsman has received complaints from several members of the public and there have been articles in the media about people who could not repay their debt to the state,” wrote the ombudsman, Niels Fenger.

Tax minister Jeppe Bruus has previously recognised the issue with the repayment system.

“This is a huge challenge and something that must be worked on and improved,” he told newspaper Jyllands-Posten in September.

