Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

New ministers to be announced and presented to Queen

After yesterday’s presentation of the new government platform, the cabinet of ministers will be presented to Queen Margrethe and the public today at royal palace Amalienborg, in keeping with tradition. The only certainty is that the prime minister will be Mette Frederiksen.

With ministries set to be shared between three coalition parties, there will be plenty of change from the previous government. We’ll report all the key appointments including justice, health and finance, as well as those most likely to be relevant for foreign residents, like the Minister for Immigration and Integration.

Plenty of key policy was announced by the government yesterday when it presented its platform. Keep an eye on our website today for more on key announcements related to topics including family reunification, a public holiday, job centres, tax, climate and the health system.

Social Liberal party drops ultimatum over Rwanda asylum plan

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party was almost part of the new government, but withdrew at the last moment citing irreconcilable policy differences.

These differences do not include the party’s opposition to the Social Democratic plan to open an asylum centre in Rwanda. The party had earlier said it would not support any government the sought to pursue the idea.

But Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard told newspaper Politiken his party had made a “concession” over the issue and now could support a government that favoured the policy.

The new government platform states that it will go ahead with the plan but would prefer to work in partnership with the EU or other European countries. There is little enthusiasm for the idea within the EU at the current time.

Housing market sees fewest sales for 11 years

The cooling-off of the housing market continues with the 4,483 homes that changed hands in November the lowest number since 2011, according to real estate media Boligsiden.

The number of sales last month was around a third of the level seen at the start of 2021, senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre from Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“The decline on the housing market is due to higher interest rates, higher inflation and increased economic uncertainty,” Borre stated in a comment.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to restructure and reduce your mortgage in Denmark

Polar air keeps Denmark in a freeze — for now

Cold air from the near the North Pole moved across Denmark this morning, resulting in more snow and temperatures as low as 14 degrees below zero (Celsius), according to met office DMI.

The lowly temperature was recorded in Aalborg.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow has fallen in some parts of western Denmark, but it’s unlikely to mean a white Christmas: warmer air is forecast from the coming weekend, which could bring about a thaw.