Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Reforms to Danish health service delayed by new government

The three parties in the new Danish government are yet to agree on a plan to reorganise the public health service but say they are on the same page and the reforms are needed.

Published: 15 December 2022 10:35 CET
Reforms to Danish health service delayed by new government
Denmark's new government will appoint a commission to recommend health service reforms by 2024. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

During weeks-long negotiations that resulted in the coalition government agreement, presented Wednesday, the three parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – were not able to put together a proposal for health service reforms.

Instead, a commission of experts will be appointed to make recommendations by spring 2024, the government states in the agreement presented on Wednesday.

The Moderates, led by Lars Løkke Rasmussen, previously said they wanted the Regions, the five regional health authorities, to be scrapped in favour of a new system.

“We are coming from different positions,” Rasmussen told media on Wednesday.

“Instead of a lukewarm compromise, we’ve decided that we must look at the whole thing with a fresh pair of eyes for the benefit of patients, so we make sure that historic solutions on things like cancer treatment are not neglected,” he said.

The coalition parties do have an agreement in place on one area of healthcare. Investment in mental health services was promised increased spending resulting in an additional 4 billion kroner annually in ten years’ time.

READ ALSO: Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Denmark’s new government sets 2045 climate neutrality target

Denmark’s new centre coalition says it is setting more ambitious climate targets.

Published: 15 December 2022 10:20 CET
Denmark’s new government sets 2045 climate neutrality target

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the new government which she will lead will raise Denmark’s climate ambitions.

Frederiksen confirmed new climate targets during the presentation of the new government platform on Wednesday.

In what Frederiksen called an “ambitious climate act”, the new government wants to make Denmark climate-neutral by 2045 and reduce CO2 emissions nationally by 110 percent compared to 1990 levels.

Both targets set higher criteria than existing climate goals. The previous target for climate neutrality was 2050.

“We are now more ambitious than we were before,” Frederiksen said.

The government will also pursue the existing policy of introducing a CO2 tax on agriculture and the aviation industry.

All three government parties – the Social Democrats, Moderates and Liberals – favour environmental levies on the two sectors. The Liberals were previously sceptical over the benefits of a CO2 emissions charge.

READ ALSO: Danish agricultural sector softens stance on emissions tax

SHOW COMMENTS