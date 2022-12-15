Reforms to Danish health service delayed by new government

During weeks-long negotiations that resulted in the coalition government agreement, presented Wednesday, the three parties – the Social Democrats, Liberals (Venstre) and Moderates – were not able to put together a proposal for health service reforms.

Instead, a commission of experts will be appointed to make recommendations by spring 2024, the government states in the agreement presented on Wednesday.

The Moderates, led by Lars Løkke Rasmussen, previously said they wanted the Regions, the five regional health authorities, to be scrapped in favour of a new system.

“We are coming from different positions,” Rasmussen told media on Wednesday.

“Instead of a lukewarm compromise, we’ve decided that we must look at the whole thing with a fresh pair of eyes for the benefit of patients, so we make sure that historic solutions on things like cancer treatment are not neglected,” he said.

The coalition parties do have an agreement in place on one area of healthcare. Investment in mental health services was promised increased spending resulting in an additional 4 billion kroner annually in ten years’ time.

